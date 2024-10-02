Field Of Dreams, Lord Eric and Endurance catch the eye

Field Of Dreams, Lord Eric and Endurance caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 2) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Gypsy Soul (Santosh) 39. Moved freely. Purple Martini (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Goodfellow (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 41. Easy. Brego (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. We still Believe (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Scarlet Sensation (app), Populaire (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Earth (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Malet Spring (Nirmal) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Supernatural (Kaviraj) 52, 600/40. Good. Kanya Rashi (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Inquilab (Mansoor) 55, 600/41. Easy. Endurance (V. Bunde), Pride Prince (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Coin Empress (rb) 52, 600/39. Urged. Talking Point (Saba) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Market King (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Son Of A Gun (Saba) 51, 600/39. Moved freely. Juliette (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Wild Thing (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: Dancing Star (Saba) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Lord Eric (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.

1200m: Bashir (Bhawani), Aries (Atul) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Both were urged and the former ended two lengths in front.

1600m: Field Of Dreams (A. Prakash) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved impressively.