Field Of Dreams is in good shape and is poised for a hat-trick

The three-year-old filly Field Of Dreams, who has won two races in her last two starts, is in good shape and is poised for a hat-trick in the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the main event of the penultimate day’s races here on Saturday, November 2.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. A.J. WADIA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Zip Along (1) N. Bhosale 60, 2. Leo The Lion (8) Bharat 58, 3. Precioso (4) V. Bunde 58, 4. Red Dust (9) Sandesh 58, 5. Dagger’s Strike (5) Siddharth 57.5, 6. Northbound (3) S. Amit 57, 7. Marlboro Man (12) Trevor 56.5, 8. Anaira (11) A. Prakash 55, 9. The Flutist (6) T.S. Jodha 55, 10. Charming Star (2) I. Chisty 50, 11. Toofaan (10) Aditya 50 and 12. Mariella (7) P. Vinod 49.

1. ZIP ALONG, 2. PRECIOSO, 3. NORTHBOUND

2. BATELEUR PLATE (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 2.00: 1. El Greco (4) Saqlain 59, 2. Flaming Lamborgini (2) V. Bunde 56.5, 3. Vincent Van Gogh (5) Sandesh 56.5, 4. Fortunate Son (3) Dhebe 54 and 5. Zuccaro (1) Vivek G 53.

1. ZUCCARO, 2. EL GRECO

3. TO THE MANOR BORN PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. Lord And Master (7) T.S. Jodha 59, 2. Pride’s Prince (1) Antony Raj 54.5, 3. Finch (5) Dhebe 54, 4. Winter Agenda (4) Kamble 53, 5. Star Gallery (6) Nazil 51.5, 6. Celestial (2) Vivek G 49.5 and 7. Divine Hope (3) Aditya 49.

1. PRIDE’S PRINCE, 2. CELESTIAL, 3. STAR GALLERY

4. SUPREME STAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.00: 1. Major Saab (2) Merchant 56, 2. Yukikaze (1) Saqlain 56, 3. Ashwa Kangto (11) A. Prakash 54.5, 4. Celestina (9) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 5. Dazzling Duchess (8) Trevor 54.5, 6. Exotic Star (3) Nazil 54.5, 7. Midnight Express (4) Parmar 54.5, 8. Populaire (10) Santosh 54.5, 9. Purple Martini (7) S.J. Sunil 54.5, 10. Scarlet Sensation (5) H.M. Akshay 54.5 and 11. You (6) Antony Raj 54.5.

1. CELESTINA, 2. MIDNIGHT EXPRESS, 3. YUKIKAZE

5. GENERAL RAJENDRASINHJI MILLION (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 3.30: 1. Knotty Legend (4) Trevor 58, 2. Field Of Dreams (1) Akshay K 56.5, 3. Expedite (3) A. Prakash 52.5 and 4. Thalassa (2) Sandesh 52.5.

1. FIELD OF DREAMS

6. SUPREME STAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Alaricus (6) I. Chisty 56, 2. Ekla Cholo (1) Merchant 56, 3. Knight Crusader (10) Antony Raj 56, 4. We Still Believe (2) Ajinkya 56, 5. Aafreen (4) Sandesh 54.5, 6. Affluence (11) Nazil 54.5, 7. Betsy (9) A. Prakash 54.5, 8. Cinderella’s Dream (3) Saqlain 54.5, 9. Fable (5) Trevor 54.5, 10. Oishika (7) Santosh 54.5 and 11. Wind Dancer (8) Akshay K 54.5.

1. KNIGHT CRUSADER, 2. FABLE, 3. AAFREEN

7. SHAMU CHAVAN TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Regina Memorabilis (12) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Black Thunder (6) T.S. Jodha 57, 3. Kanya Rashi (3) Antony Raj 57, 4. Uzi (1) P. Vinod 55.5, 5. Ataturk (5) Saqlain 54.5, 6. Goodfellow (11) A. Prakash 53, 7. Beyond Stars (9) Vivek G 52.5, 8. Thrill Of Brazil (10) Trevor 52.5, 9. Madison (2) Merchant 52, 10. La Dolce Vita (7) V. Bunde 51.5, 11. Saifa (8) Nazil 51.5 and 12. Serengeti (4) Kaviraj 49.

1. LA DOLCE VITA, 2. SAIFA, 3. ATATURK

8. P. HADOW TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 5.00: 1. Divine Thoughts (8) Bharat 59, 2. Superlative (3) N. Bhosale 59, 3. Aperol (1) Trevor 57, 4. Esperanza (9) P. Vinod 57, 5. Fast Approach (10) Akshay K 56, 6. Jade (4) Saqlain 55.5, 7. Jet Typhoon (14) Merchant 55, 8. Lord Vader (7) A. Prakash 55, 9. Wanderlust (13) Nazil 54.5, 10. Liam (5) Antony Raj 53, 11. Majestic Warrior (12) I. Chisty 53, 12. House Of Lords (11) T.S. Jodha 52.5, 13. Supreme Spirit (6) Vivek G 50.5 and 14. Arbitrage (2) Dhebe 50.

1. JADE, 2. APEROL, 3. DIVINE THOUGHTS

Day’s Best : FIELD OF DREAMS

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.