Field Of Dreams and Irish Gold excel

Field Of Dreams and Irish Gold excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 20) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Sands Of Dubai (Nirmal), Pataudi (Sandesh) and Scarlet Sensation (Santosh) 52, 600/39. First and second names were level while the last named finished six lengths behind. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Falsetto (T.S. Jodha), Gangster (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Odysseus (Vivek G), Gordon (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. El Greco (Trainer) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Irish Gold (Sandesh), Mutant (Gore) 1-3, 800/50, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and finished level freely. Scorcese (P. Vinod), Storm (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former easily finished a length in front.

1200m: Field Of Dreams (A. Prakash), Magical Star (Gore) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished six lengths ahead. Former excelled.

1400m: Attatrurk (Umesh), Picasso (N. Bhosale) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level.