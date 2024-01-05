GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Field Of Dreams and Fashion Icon impress

January 05, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Field Of Dreams and Fashion Icon impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Redouble (rb), Tijuana (H. Gore) 39. They finished level freely.

800m: Ticanto (Mustakim), Hilma Klint (Aniket) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Windborne (Srinath), Ivory Touch/Gold Bag (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fremont (Santosh), Fiero/Bernice (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Creative Girl (Srinath), Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Maintains winning form. New Dimension (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Tenth Star/Sans Prix (Srinath), Amadeo (Santosh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Both were urged and ended level. El Greco (N. Bhosale) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod), Raffaello (H. Gore) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Synthesis (S.J. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Lion King (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved fluently.

