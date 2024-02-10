GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Field Of Dreams, and Endurance catch the eye

February 10, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Field Of Dreams, and Endurance caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 10) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Jagger (T.S. Jodha), Northbound (app) 41. They were easy.

1000m: Memphis (P. Vinod), Dazzling Duchess (H. Gore) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely. Silver Lining (Saba) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed in the last part. Pamchavan (C.S. Jodha), Eclairage (V. Bunde) 1-11, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Endurance (Mustakim), Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and comfortably finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Noted on February 9.

Inner sand.

600m: Lord Feinicia (H. Gore), Jerusalem (S. Chinoy) 41. Former ended three lengths in front. Misty (Nazil) 41. Easy.

1000m: Sands Of Dubai (M.S. Deora), Disciplined (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/42. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: Balthazar (S. Sunil) 1-42, 600/44. Easy.

