Fidato shines

Mumbai:

17 December 2021 18:07 IST

Fidato shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec.17) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Spirit Bay (Zeeshan) 41. Easy. Sergio (rb) 42. Easy.

1000m: Noble Lord (A. Imran Khan), Dubai Skyline (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Fidato (A. Imran Khan), Pisa (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Mariella (Zeeshan) 1-12, 600/43. Moved freely.

1200m: Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Marlboro Man (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand

1000m: Waverunner (S.A. Amit) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

Mock race noted on December 16. (race track)

1400m: Northern Lights (Chouhan), Darwin (Bhawani), Irrepressible (Neeraj), Red Merlot (Aniket) and Perfect Star (Rupesh) 1-26, 600/36. 1/2, 3 and 2. Northern Lights, who was racing fourth till the bend, very easily covered the leeway and won the race by half a length.

Second mock race

1200m: Power Of Neath (Nadeem), Emerald (Kirtish), Chamonix (Zeeshan) and Supreme Being (A. Prakash) 1-13, 600/37. 1, 2 and 6.