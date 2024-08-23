GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fidato, Mighty Sparrow, Psychic Star and Cache catch the eye

Published - August 23, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Fidato, Mighty Sparrow, Psychic Star and Cache caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 23) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently. Showman (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Redouble (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fidato (Mustakim) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Northern Singer (app) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Hilma Klint (Saba), Just Reward (Mustakim) 53, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Regoli (Saba) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Prince Igor (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Tyrone Black (Saba) 55, 600/41. Worked freely. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 56, 600/43. Easy. Red Dust (Merchant), The Protector (Pranil) 56, 600/42. Pair moved freely.

1000m: Finch (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Come September (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Pleased. Mighty Sparrow (Vivek), Attaturk (Kirtish) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former easily finished a length ahead. Arkadian (Saqlain), Vincero (Vivek) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was superior. Crystal Clear (Neeraj), Smile A Little (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior.

1200m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Jamari (Vivek) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Psychic Star (app), Cache (Kirtish) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved impressively.

