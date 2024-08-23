Fidato, Mighty Sparrow, Psychic Star and Cache catch the eye

Fidato, Mighty Sparrow, Psychic Star and Cache caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 23) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently. Showman (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Redouble (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fidato (Mustakim) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Northern Singer (app) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Hilma Klint (Saba), Just Reward (Mustakim) 53, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Regoli (Saba) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Prince Igor (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Tyrone Black (Saba) 55, 600/41. Worked freely. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 56, 600/43. Easy. Red Dust (Merchant), The Protector (Pranil) 56, 600/42. Pair moved freely.

1000m: Finch (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Come September (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Pleased. Mighty Sparrow (Vivek), Attaturk (Kirtish) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former easily finished a length ahead. Arkadian (Saqlain), Vincero (Vivek) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was superior. Crystal Clear (Neeraj), Smile A Little (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior.

1200m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Jamari (Vivek) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Psychic Star (app), Cache (Kirtish) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved impressively.