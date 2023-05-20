Fast Rain wins the Racing Patrons Trophy

May 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

M.K. Jadhav-trained Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar up) won the Racing Patrons Trophy, the feature event of the opening day of Bangalore races held here on Saturday (May 20).

The winner is owned by Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer Prasanna Kumar won three races on the day.

The results

ADVERTISEMENT

1. MAY DAY PLATE: TRUE FAITH (A. Imran) 1, August (Trevor) 2, Roman Spirit (N.S. Parmar) 3 and Cat Whiskers (Akshay K) 4. 2, 3-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 25.34s. Rs. 31 (w), 12, 13 and 27 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 43, FP: 63, Q: 26, Trinella: 471, Exacta: 624. Favourite: August.

Owners: Mrs. Anneka Darashah, Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka, Mr. Cowas Dorab Bajan, Mr. Roopesh S and Mr. Hothur Sajjad Wahab. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. QUASAR PLATE: MIGHTY ZO (R. Girish) 1, Aherne (Yash) 2, Antilope (N.S. Parmar) 3 and Southern Force (Trevor) 4. Not run: Venus. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 25.89s. Rs. 266 (w), 41, 16 and 21 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 40, FP: 1,940, Q: 482, Trinella: 42,559, Exacta: 37,939. Favourite: Southern Force.

Owners: Mr. K. Manoj Kumar and Mrs. Gaja Manoj. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. AKHAL-TEKE PLATE: SIEGE COURAGEOUS (Trevor) 1, Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 2, Cash Out (Arvind K) 3 and Michigan Melody (Sonu K) 4. Not run: Tough Cookie. 2-3/4, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m 11.63s. Rs. 19 (w), 13, 11 and 47 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 185, FP: 31, Q: 18, Trinella: 662, Exacta: 12,350. Favourite: Siege Courageous.

Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens and Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. WELCOME TROPHY (Div. I): VERROCCHIO (Trevor) 1, Tehani (Akshay K) 2, Precious (Abhay S) 3 and Fearless Joey (Kiran Naidu) 4. 5-1/4, 5-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 12.67s. Rs. 14 (w), 10, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 45, FP: 29, Q: 22, Trinella: 125, Exacta: 289. Favourite: Verrocchio.

Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. RACING PATRONS TROPHY: FAST RAIN (N.S. Parmar) 1, Promise Kept (S. Saqlain) 2, Moon’s Blessing (Trevor) 3 and Star Glory (Yash) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and Nk. 1m 11.30s. Rs. 63 (w), 18, 19 and 13 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 41, FP: 372, Q: 303, Trinella: 2,410, Exacta: 5,872. Favourite: Moon’s Blessing.

Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

6. WELCOME TROPHY (Div. II): VIVALDO (Akshay K) 1, Good Tip (Kiran Naidu) 2, Clifford (Zervan) 3 and Serai (Vishal Bunde) 4. 4-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1. 1m 14.17s. Rs. 16 (w), 10, 19 and 14 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 40, FP: 96, Q: 70, Trinella: 328, Exacta: 839. Favourite: Vivaldo.

Owners: Mrs. Gaja Manoj and Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Note: Due to heavy rains rendering the track not conducive for racing, the Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club decided to cancel the last race of the day.

Jackpot: Rs. 364 (177 tkts paid on fourth leg); Treble (i): 1,242 (six tkts); (ii): 186 (132 tkts paid on second leg).

ADVERTISEMENT