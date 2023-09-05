ADVERTISEMENT

Fast Rain, Decacorn and The Sovereign Orb impress

September 05, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Pune:

Fast Rain, Decacorn and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Littorio (Kirtish) 41. Easy.

800m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Ataash (Mosin) 54, 600/42. Moved fluently. Cellini (P. Shinde) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Magileto (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Zarak (Neeraj) 56, 600/43. Easy. Star Gallery (H.G. Rathod) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Decacorn (Parmar), Jetfire (rb) 51, 600/37. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead. Bugatti (Kirtish) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Star Romance (Yash) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Zafirah (S. Kamble), Golden Kingdom (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Rodri (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Urged. Transcend (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 57, 600/42. They were level. Zukor (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/37. Responded well. Ciana (N. Bhosale), Chauvelin (R. Manish) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Hall Of Grace (S. Kamble), Euphoric (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Nirvana (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Zuccaro (Kirtish), Tess (N. Bhosale) 53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Lazarus (Chouhan) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Good. Stole My Heart (Neeraj), Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. The Protector (Merchant), Anoushka (P. Naidu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nairobi (S.G. Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Encantamento (Neeraj), Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Racing Romance (Chouhan), Fontana (Trevor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Northern Lights (N. Bhosale) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Moved well. The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1400m: Capitolium (C. Umesh), Capucine (Trevor) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Both were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Worked freely.

