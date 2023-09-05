HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fast Rain, Decacorn and The Sovereign Orb impress

September 05, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Pune:

Fast Rain, Decacorn and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Littorio (Kirtish) 41. Easy.

800m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Ataash (Mosin) 54, 600/42. Moved fluently. Cellini (P. Shinde) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Magileto (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Zarak (Neeraj) 56, 600/43. Easy. Star Gallery (H.G. Rathod) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Decacorn (Parmar), Jetfire (rb) 51, 600/37. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead. Bugatti (Kirtish) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Star Romance (Yash) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Zafirah (S. Kamble), Golden Kingdom (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Rodri (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Urged. Transcend (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 57, 600/42. They were level. Zukor (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/37. Responded well. Ciana (N. Bhosale), Chauvelin (R. Manish) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Hall Of Grace (S. Kamble), Euphoric (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Nirvana (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Zuccaro (Kirtish), Tess (N. Bhosale) 53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Lazarus (Chouhan) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Good. Stole My Heart (Neeraj), Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. The Protector (Merchant), Anoushka (P. Naidu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nairobi (S.G. Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Encantamento (Neeraj), Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Racing Romance (Chouhan), Fontana (Trevor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Northern Lights (N. Bhosale) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Moved well. The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1400m: Capitolium (C. Umesh), Capucine (Trevor) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Both were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Worked freely.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.