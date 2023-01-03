Fast Play, Flurry Heart, Celeste and Western Girl shine 

January 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Fast Play, Flurry Heart, Celeste and Western Girl shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 3).

Outer sand: 600m: Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 47.5.

800m: Run Happy Run (B. Dharshan), Arikattu (R. Manish) 58.5, 600/44. They finished together. A 3-y-o (Fiero- Foxy Mane) (B. Dharshan), Sangavai (R. Manish) 58.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Only A Star (Dashrath Singh), Magnetism (S. Imran) 1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy. 1000m: Cotton Hall (rb), Celeste (S. Imran) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved well. Into The Storm (Dashrath Singh), Herring (S. Kamble) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45. They were urged and the former responded well and finished four lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Serenity Princess (rb) 37.5. Strode out well.

800m: Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/43. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/42.5. Handy. Single Malt (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Winning Legacy (S. Kamble) 57, 600/41. In fine trim. Masterpiece (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Maintains form. Yellow Sapphire (Koshi Kumar), Western Girl (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to keep up the pace. Zen Zero (C. Brisson) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Radiant Star (Koshi Kumar), a 3-y-o (Shifting Power - Par Excellence) (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) (Manikandan), Florence (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. They worked impressively. Flurry Heart (Manikandan), Storm Flag (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. They stretched out well, former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Fast Play (rb) 1-6.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (Shyam Kumar) 1-8.25. They jumped out well. Starkova (rb), Seminole Wind (Farhan Alam), Wolf Creek (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8.48. First two named jumped smartly. Babu Vamsee (Ram Nandan), Manzoni (rb) 1-10.18. They took a good jump. Soul Message (Manikandan), Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-7.79. Alcaraz (rb), Call Me (R. Manish) 1-15.18. A level jump.