HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fast Play, Flurry Heart, Celeste and Western Girl shine 

January 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Fast Play, Flurry Heart, Celeste and Western Girl shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 3).

Outer sand: 600m: Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 47.5.

800m: Run Happy Run (B. Dharshan), Arikattu (R. Manish) 58.5, 600/44. They finished together. A 3-y-o (Fiero- Foxy Mane) (B. Dharshan), Sangavai (R. Manish) 58.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Only A Star (Dashrath Singh), Magnetism (S. Imran) 1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy. 1000m: Cotton Hall (rb), Celeste (S. Imran) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved well. Into The Storm (Dashrath Singh), Herring (S. Kamble) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45. They were urged and the former responded well and finished four lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Serenity Princess (rb) 37.5. Strode out well.

800m: Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/43. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/42.5. Handy. Single Malt (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Winning Legacy (S. Kamble) 57, 600/41. In fine trim. Masterpiece (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Maintains form. Yellow Sapphire (Koshi Kumar), Western Girl (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to keep up the pace. Zen Zero (C. Brisson) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Radiant Star (Koshi Kumar), a 3-y-o (Shifting Power - Par Excellence) (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) (Manikandan), Florence (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. They worked impressively. Flurry Heart (Manikandan), Storm Flag (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. They stretched out well, former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Fast Play (rb) 1-6.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (Shyam Kumar) 1-8.25. They jumped out well. Starkova (rb), Seminole Wind (Farhan Alam), Wolf Creek (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8.48. First two named jumped smartly. Babu Vamsee (Ram Nandan), Manzoni (rb) 1-10.18. They took a good jump. Soul Message (Manikandan), Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-7.79. Alcaraz (rb), Call Me (R. Manish) 1-15.18. A level jump.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.