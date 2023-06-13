June 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fast Pace, Savvy Chic, Something Royal, Crown Witness, and Champions Way shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 13).

Outer sand:

600m: Sea Blush (T.S. Jodha), Sand Castle (rb) 45. They moved freely. Fort Nelson (Zervan) 43.5. Moved well. Savvy Chic (Nazil) 41.5. Impressed. Venus (Likith) 42.5. In fine nick. Clifford (Zervan) 42. Shaped well. Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran) 42.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Ruling Goddess (Shreyas) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Alcides Synergy (Likith) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Fondness Of You (Yash) 1-16, 600/42. Shaped well. Ashwa Magadheera (Prabhakaran) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Galaticus (Shinde) 1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well. The Omega Man (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Win My Luv (Inayat) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Gandolfini (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/43. In fine trim. I Want It All (rb), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Vinamrao (rb), Smash Shot (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Dallas Drifter (P.S. Chouhan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Rochelle (Inayat) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Magnus (T.S. Jodha), Southern Force (Ajeet K) 1-31, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Aralina (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Aldiva (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Twilight Tornado (Inayat) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved well. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Asagiri (Rayan), Super Sapphire (Kiran N) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. They eased up. Something Royal (Sai Kumar), Clockwise (Inayat) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Sling Shot (Shinde), Step To Destiny (rg) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They finished together.

1400m: Big Red (Akshay K) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Maintains form. Star Concept (Yash), Momento (Prabhakaran) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Devils Magic (Inayat) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved well. Del Pico (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/47. eased up. Pharazon (B. Nayak) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Victoria Punch (Salman K), Anadale (A. Ramu) 1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. The Godfather (Yash), Ashwa Yudhveer (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They pleased. Priceless Gold (Kiran N) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1600m: Bruce Almighty (T.S. Jodha), Measure Of Time (Ajeet K) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Crown Witness (Yash), Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 600m and finished level. Fast Pace (P.S. Chouhan) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Champions Way (Yash) 1-55, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Tankinika (A. Ramu), Slikwood (Salman K) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Truth In Wine (Hasib), Confidential (Hindu S) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Shadow’saim (Rayan), High Speed Dive (Chetan K) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. The Whispering (Khurshad) 1-28, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha), Air Blast (rb) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Friya (Arul), Done Deal (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished well ahead. Star Citizen (rb), Honey Cake (Vishal) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Firefinch (Arvind K), Alcacero (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former impressed. Chililady (Vishal) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out smartly.

