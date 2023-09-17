Fast Pace pleases

September 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

Fast Pace pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept 17).

Inner sand: 1000m: Fair Counsel (rb), Capri Girl (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 54 Eased up.

Outer sand: 1000m: Musterion (Darshan) 1-14, 600/42. Strode out well.

1200m: Queen Regnant (Darshan), Southern Chrome (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former showed out.

1400m: Fast Pace (Shreyas), Sky Fire (P. Surya) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 600m and finished level.