Fast Pace, Don Carlos, West Brook and Vyasa impress

BENGALURU: Fast Pace, Don Carlos, West Brook and Vyasa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 7).

Inner sand:

1000m: Crimson Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/40. Shaped well. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Madam Rich (Vishal B) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1200m: Yukan (Indrajeet) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Outer sand: 600m: Sea Kalakar (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 45. They moved on the bit. Sekhmet (rb), Mayne Magic (Salman K) 46. They moved freely. Lex Luthor (rb), Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 45.5. They shaped well. Ladylion (rb), Martino (Arvind K) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. All Attraction (Vishal B) 43.5. In fine condition. Rodney (rb), Sunlit Path (Salman K) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Greeley (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/45.5. Moved well.

1200m: Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently. West Brook (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Last Wish (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Vafadar (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Don Carlos (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Elizabeth Regina (-) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely.