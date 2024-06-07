GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Fast Pace, Don Carlos, West Brook and Vyasa impress

Published - June 07, 2024 05:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

BENGALURU: Fast Pace, Don Carlos, West Brook and Vyasa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 7).

Inner sand:

1000m: Crimson Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/40. Shaped well. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Madam Rich (Vishal B) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1200m: Yukan (Indrajeet) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Outer sand: 600m: Sea Kalakar (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 45. They moved on the bit. Sekhmet (rb), Mayne Magic (Salman K) 46. They moved freely. Lex Luthor (rb), Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 45.5. They shaped well. Ladylion (rb), Martino (Arvind K) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. All Attraction (Vishal B) 43.5. In fine condition. Rodney (rb), Sunlit Path (Salman K) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Greeley (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/45.5. Moved well.

1200m: Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently. West Brook (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Last Wish (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Vafadar (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Don Carlos (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Elizabeth Regina (-) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.