Fast Car zips to victory in main event

R. Karthik’s ward Fast Car, ridden by P. Sai Kumar, won the P.M. Anthony Memorial Cup in a record time of 57.89s, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Dec. 26). The winner is owned by Mr. R.R. Prasad, M/s. Iris Racing & Livestock Pvt.Ltd. & Mr. M. Pushparaj. Trainer Sebastian saddled three winners on the day.

1. ADYAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 0 to 25: MARCOUS (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Tencendur (K. Sai Kiran) 2, Hocus Pocus (B. Nikhil) 3 and Ooty Apple (Nazerul) 4. 4-1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.42s. ₹18 (w), 8, 6 and 15 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 130, Q: 63, Tla: 1,882. Favourite: Cleona. Owner: Mr. R. Prabhu. Trainer: R. Karthik.

2. ESQUIRE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: STAR GLITTER (Yash) 1, Wise Don (Umesh) 2, Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Steve Mcqueen (B. Nikhil) 4. 3-1/2, 3 and hd. 1m, 24.34s. ₹67 (w), 8, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 133, Q: 23, Tla: 782. Favourite: Wise Don. Owner: Mr. Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. LADY IN LACE PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m): maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: JAGATHI (Umesh) 1, Arazinger (K. Sai Kumar) 2, Vinco (Yash) 3 and Love Supreme (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Be My Star. 1, 3-3/4 and 3. 1m, 04s. ₹5 (w), 6, 21 and 8 (p), SHP: 49, FP: 123, Q: 396, Tla: 465. Favourite: Jagathi. Owners: Mr. Wayne Beck, Mr. Rahul Jagtiani & Mr. K. Parthasarathy. Trainer: Fazal-Ul- Rehman.

4. DR. GNANI LAKSUMANAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: STAR GUITAR (Umesh) 1, Welcome Baby (B. Nikhil) 2, Baller (K. Sai Kumar) 3 and Fort St. George (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, hd and 1. 58.24s. ₹49 (w), 21, 11 and 8 (p), SHP: 53, FP: 553 (c/o), Q; 761 (c/o) Tla: 5,119. Favourite: Blue Bliss. Owner: Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

5. P.M. ANTHONY MEMORIAL CUP (1,000m), rated 60 to 85: FAST CAR (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Emissary (Zervan) 2, Good Fortune (Nazerul) 3 and Boro Bora (Azfar Syeed) 4. 1-1/4, lnk and 3/4. 57.89s (record time). ₹50 (w), 10, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: 47, FP: 355, Q: 70, Tla: 5,881 (c/o). Favourite: Emissary. Owners: Mr. R. R. Prasad, M/s. Iris Racing & Livestock Pvt.Ltd. & Mr. M. Pushparaj. Trainer: R. Karthik.

6. OWN OPINION PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: GLORIOUS FIRE (A.M. Alam), Rosebrook (Azfar Syeed) 2, Glorious Champ (Umesh) 3 and Silverman (Yash) 4. Not run: Daydreamer. 2-3/4, 2-1/2, 5-1/2. 1m, 10.62s. ₹67 (w), 16, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: 47, FP: 478, Q: 967, Tla: 1,291. Favourite: Dont Dilly Dally. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. LADY IN LACE PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: STRIKING DISTANCE (Yash) 1, Star Waves (Zervan) 2, Break The Silence (A.M. Alam) 3 and Kings Pride (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Benin Bronze. 4, 1-1/4 and lnk. 58.44s. ₹10 (w), 9, 9 and 19 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 25, Q: 17, Tla: 121. Favourite: Striking Distance. Owners: Mr. Mohit Malhotra & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

Jkt: ₹8,554 (five tkts.), Runner-up: 2,291 (eight tkts.), Mini Jkt: 12,743 (one tkt.), Tr (i): 301 (46 tkts.), (ii): 1,449 (18 tkts.).