Fast Car, Mister Moonlight, Dont Dilly Dally and Catalyst impress

CHENNAI:

15 December 2021 18:29 IST

Fast Car, Mister Moonlight, Dont Dilly Dally and Catalyst impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Demerara (A. Ayaz Khan) 45. Easy.

Inner sand:

600: Roses In My Dreams (rb) 43. Fit. Jawai (rb), The Rebel (rb) 43. They finished together. Majestic Charmer (rb) 42. In fine shape. Turf Exemplar (Farid Ansari) 48. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 40.5. In fine condition. Nightjar (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (Excelebration - Timeless Love) (Farid Ansari) 48. Star (Yash Narredu), Planet Venus (S. Kamble) 46.5.

800m: Prince Sasha (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Henrietta (rb) 57, 600/43. Anatolia (P. Vikram) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Star Fling (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Succession (Yash Narredu) 1-3.5, 600/47.5. Symphony In Style (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Supreme Excelsior (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. Fun Storm (Shyam Kumar) 57, 600/41.5. Worked well. Catalyst (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Glorious Grace (C. Brisson) 1-2, 600/47. Fast Car (rb) 52.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Big Treasure (M. Bhaskar) 1-3, 600/48. Once You Go Back (C. Umesh), Rubirosa (rb), Dancarino (P. Vikram) 1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Dont Dilly Dally (Shyam Kumar) 51.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Live By Night (B. Darshan) 57.5, 600/44. Shaped well. The Mentalist (B. Darshan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Cotton Hall (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5.

1000m: Penang (Kuldeep Singh) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Rajputana (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Inkonito (P. Vikram), Roka (Md. Feroz) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Chaposa Springs (rb), Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Manzoni (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. Royal Monarch (Shyam Kumar), Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh) 1-17.5, 800/59.5, 600/43. They worked well,. Pense’e (P. Vikram), King Louis (C. Umesh) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. They were easy. Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. Well in hand. Star Royalty (Rajendra Singh), Tudor Crown (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/42.5. They were slightly urged and finished level. Sporting Spirit (Kuldeep Singh), Welcome Winner (Shahar Babu) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together.

1200m: Oui Sauvage (N. Jodha) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Magnetism (rb), Eastern Blaze (Shahar Babu) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved together. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Protea (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.