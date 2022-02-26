Fashion Icon pleases

Fashion Icon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 26) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Aurele (Ayyar), Revelator (rb) 41. Former better.

800m: Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 54.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 54.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Fairmont (Shelar) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Polyneices (rb) 51.5, 600/38. Responded well. Perhaps (Nazil) 55.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Slightly urged.

1000m: Inishmore (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished six lengths ahead. Empower (P. Shinde), Liam (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily ended two lengths in front while the latter was pushed. Golden Guest (Pradeep) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Chatterbug (rb), Scramanga (Shelar) 1-8, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Fashion Icon (Pradeep) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.