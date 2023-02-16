ADVERTISEMENT

Faranoush and Birkin Blower excel

February 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Faranoush and Birkin Blower excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 16) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Booster Shot (Hamir), Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde) 42. Pair level. Zafirah (Peter), Vijaya (T.S. Jodha) 39. They finished level freely.

800m: Ame (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Cognosco (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Urged. In Contention (V. Jodha), Midsummer Star (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Northern Singer (J. Chinoy), Showman (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Both were pushed and finished level. Metzinger (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Dalasan (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Spirit Bay (rb), Lord Murphy (Zervan) 1-9, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. Koenig (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-9, 600/41. Former was four lengths superior. Winter Agenda (T.S. Jodha), Allied Attack (Gagandeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished six lengths ahead. Tabriz (Peter) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Stretched. Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Note. Faranoush (rb) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Freedom (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was pushed to finish level. Dream Alliance (Peter) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Excelled. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed.

1200m: Successor (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

Related Topics

horse racing

