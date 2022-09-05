Falcon Edge primed to complete hat-trick

September 05, 2022 00:30 IST

The four-year-old colt Falcon Edge, who has won two races during this season, maintains his winning form and should score a hat-trick in the Totaram’s Cup, the main event of Monday’s (Sept. 5) races.

1. BELAGER PLATE (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o & upward (Cat. II), 1.30 p.m.: 1. Peaky Blinders (6) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Watch My Stride (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Stunning Force (3) Suraj Narredu 58, 4. Trump Star (5) A.A. Vikrant 58, 5. Soloist (4) M. Madhu Babu 56.5, 6. Bandit King (2) Kiran Naidu 55 and 7. Staridar (7) P. Sai Kumar 55.

1. WATCH MY STRIDES, 2. PEAKY BLINDERS, 3. STUNNING FORCE

2. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.05: 1. Desert Sultan (9) A.A. Vikrant 56, 2. Mr. Perfect (2) G. Naresh 56, 3. Raisina Hill (8) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Resurgence (6) Surya Prakash 56, 5. Samrat (10) Mohit Singh 56, 6. Shah Of Iran (3) P. Sai Kumar 56, 7. Humanitarian (5) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 8. Mountain Rose (4) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 9. Role Model (1) Nakhat Singh 54.5 and 10. The Thriller (7) Ashad Asbar 54.5.

1. RESURGENCE, 2. HUMANITARIAN, 3. THE THRILLER

3. MAKALU PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.40: 1. Southern Act (7) Md. Ismail 60, 2. Best Buddy (3) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 3. Aiza (4) A.A. Vikrant 54, 4. Team Player (2) Gaurav Singh 53, 5. Exponent (6) Surya Prakash 51.5, 6. Glimmer Of Hope (1) P. Vikram 51.5 and 7. Fly Tothe Stars (5) Afroz Khan 51.

1. TEAM PLAYER, 2. SOUTHERN ACT, 3. AIZA

4. ASAF JAH VII MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.15: 1. Skipton (4) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Icicle (7) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 3. Just Incredible (2) Kuldeep Singh 53, 4. Wallop And Gallop (5) Ajeeth Kumar 52, 5. Miss Marvellous (6) B. Nikhil 51.5, 6. Princess Daka (3) Akshay Kumar 51 and 7. Bold Bidding (1) Abhay Singh 50.5.

1. BOLD BIDDING, 2. PRINCESS DAKA, 3. ICICLE

5. TOTARAM’S CUP (1,800m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 3.50: 1. Falcon Edge (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Kesariya Balam (3) M. Madhu Babu 56, 3. Saffron Art (2) Kiran Naidu 55, 4. Fire Power (1) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 5. House Of Diamonds (6) Abhay Singh 53 and 6. Ashwa Raudee (5) D.S. Deora 51.

1. FALCON EDGE, 2. ASHWA RAUDEE

6. GREEN HAVEN PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 4.25: 1. Flamingo Fame (10) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. My Master (3) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Neffereti (2) P. Vikram 58.5, 4. Reigning Queen (4) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 5. Horse O’ War (5) G. Naresh 57.5, 6. Arba Wahed Arba (8) Afroz Khan 57, 7. Good Tidings (9) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Red River (6) Nakhat Singh 56, 9. Sea Of Class (7) Kuldeep Singh 55.5 and 10. Tales Of A Legend (1) Kiran Naidu 55.

1. FLAMINGO FAME, 2. GOOD TIDINGS, 3. RED RIVER

7. MANCHERIAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. The Sensation (1) Ashad Asbar 60, 2. Black Onyx (5) D.S. Deora 58.5, 3. Cosmico (9) B. Nikhil 57.5, 4. Essential (10) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 5. Hot Seat (6) Akshay Kumar 57, 6. Salisbury (8) Afroz Khan 55.5, 7. Battle Ready (7) Rafique Sk. 51, 8. Lightning Fairy (2) Khurshad Alam 51, 9. Sweet Talk (4) P. Sai Kumar 51 and 10. Aarya (3) P. Vikram 50.5.

1. THE SENSATION, 2. BLACK ONYX, 3. HOT SEAT

Day’s Best: FALCON EDGE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.