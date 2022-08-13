Falcon Edge obliges in feature event

August 13, 2022 19:28 IST

Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Falcon Edge (Akshay Kumar up) won the Royal Revive Plate, the main event of Saturday’s (Aug. 13) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Akshay Kumar scored a grand treble on the day.

1. GADWAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MYSTERIOUS ANGEL (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Bellagio (R.S. Jodha) 2, Baisa (P. Vikram) 3 and Coming Home (Ishwar Sinh) 4. 3, 2-1/2 and Nk. 1m, 13.77s. ₹34 (w), 15, 13 and 31 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 78, SHW: 16 and 11, FP: 75, Q: 33, Tanala: 1,505. Favourite: Bellagio. Owner: Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. PALAMPET CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): WINNING STREAK (Afroz Khan) 1, Team Player (R.S. Jodha) 2, Explosive (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Superstellar (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, Hd and 1/2. 1m, 41.29s. ₹41 (w), 12, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 53, THP: 43, SHW: 24 and 31, FP: 295, Q: 143, Tanala: 1,257. Favourite: Superstellar. Owners: Mr. Arjun Reddy Ramasahayam, Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy & Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

3. RAZIA SULTANA PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: DR DEE DEE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Avancia (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Protocol (Abhay Singh) 3 and Alpine Girl (Kiran Naidu 4. 5-1/4, 3/4 and Sh. 1m, 14.11s. ₹13 (w), 12, 34 and 19 (p). SHP: 111, THP: 55, SHW: 11 and 74, FP: 140, Q: 125, Tanala: 640. Favourite: Dr. Dee Dee. Owners: Mr. V. Narendar Reddy & Mr. Eswarachandra Rajagopal Tripuraneni. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

4. NAWAB KHAJA MOINUDDIN KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65: SUPER ANGEL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Mark My Day (Nakhat Singh) 2, Staridar (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, Sh and 1/2. 1m, 26.71s. ₹24 (w), 13, 20 and 36 (p). SHP: 55, THP: 90, SHW: 16 and 14, FP: 88, Q: 63, Tanala: 1,510. Favourite: Super Angel. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Katikaneni Abhijit Rao. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. ROYAL REVIVE PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): FALCON EDGE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Peaky Blinders (Abhay Singh) 2, Stunning Force (Md. Ismail) 3 and Xfinity (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Nk, 3-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 25.09s. ₹18 (w), 13, 23 and 32 (p). SHP: 93, THP: 68, SHW: 10 and 33, FP: 141, Q: 96, Tanala: 1,322. Favourite: Falcon Edge. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer : R.H. Sequeira.

6. ROYAL WINDSOR PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SUN DANCER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Prime Gardenia (B. Nikhil) 2, Linewiler (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Queen Blossom (Abhay Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m 27. 63s. ₹36 (w), 14, 43 and 14 (p). SHP: 126, THP: 60, SHW: 17 and 58, FP: 1,447, Q: 876, Tanala: 4,369. Favourite: Theo’s Choice. Owners: Mr. Atul Bhanu Sanghani, Mr. Keerthi Narasimhachar, Mr. Ketineni Sayaji Rao & Mr. Sarin Katta. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,709 (213 tkts.) and 30%: 183 (851 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 254 (529 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 309 (156 tkts.); (ii) 147 (428 tkts.).