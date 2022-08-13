Falcon Edge could come up trumps again

The four-year-old colt Falcon Edge, who won in his last start, may score an encore in the Royal Revive Plate, the main event of Saturday’s (Aug. 13) races here.

1. GADWAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.05 p.m.: 1. Bellagio (5) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Unmatched (2) Deepak Singh 58.5, 3. Blue Brigade (9) Mohit Singh 57.5, 4. Exclusive Spark (7) Md. Ismail 56.5, 5. Mysterious Angel (4) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 6. Fatuma (6) P. Gaddam 53, 7. Lightning Fairy (3) Khurshad Alam 53, 8. Coming Home (10) Ishwar Singh 51.5, 9. Sopranos (8) Akshay Kumar 52.5 and 10. Baisa (1) P. Vikram 50.5.

1. BELLAGIO, 2. MYSTERIOUS ANGEL, 3. SOPRANOS

2. PALAMPET CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.40: 1. Superstellar (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Explosive (1) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 3. Winning Streak (7) Afroz Khan 58, 4. Team Player (3) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. New Hustle (5) B. Nikhil 54, 6. Royal Support (6) P. Vikram 53 and 7. First In Line (2) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5.

1. SUPERSTELLAR, 2. EXPLOSIVE, 3. WINNING STREAK

3. RAZIA SULTANA PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.15: 1. Canterbury (10) B. Nikhil 56, 2. Deccan Ranger (11) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Dr Dee Dee (2) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Good Day (1) Aneel 56, 5. Jack Daniel (14) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Protocol (6) Abhay Singh 56, 7. Sergeant Reckless (5) D.S. Deora 56, 8. Soorya Vahan (7) Md. Ismail 56, 9. Alina (9) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 10. Alpine Girl (12) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 11. Avancia (4) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 12. Black Opal (3) P. Gaddam 54.5, 13. Sound Echo (8) Kuldeep Singh 54.5 and 14. Sweet Talk (13) P. Sai Kumar 54.5.

1. DR DEE DEE, 2. PROTOCOL, 3. JACK DANIEL

4. NAWAB KHAJA MOINUDDIN KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65, 3.50: 1. Staridar (2) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Super Angel (7) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Strategist (5) Santosh Raj 57.5, 4. Mark My Day (8) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 5. DRD (6) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 6. Makhtoob (9) Kuldeep Singh 56, 7. Bhamasha (12) P. Vikram 55, 8. Four One Four (11) Aneel 55, 9. Rhythm Selection (1) Rafique Sk. 52, 10. Royal Grace (3) Afroz Khan 52, 11. Top In Class (10) Md. Ismail 51 and 12. Star Racer (4) B.R. Kumar 50.5.

1. DRD, 2. STRATEGIST, 3. SUPER ANGEL

5. ROYAL REVIVE PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. III), 4.25: 1. New Look (10) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Falcon Edge (7) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 3. Xfinity (6) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 4. House Of Diamonds (1) Rafique Sk. 54, 5. Trump Star (9) A.A. Vikrant 54, 6. Peaky Blinders (4) Abhay Singh 53, 7. Chuckit (3) D.S. Deora 52.5, 8. Mirana (2) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 9. Red Snaper (5) Afroz Khan 52.5 and 10. Stunning Force (8) Md. Ismail 52.5.

1. FALCON EDGE, 2. NEW LOOK, 3. CHUCKIT

6. ROYAL WINDSOR PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. Linewiler (8) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Sun Dancer (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Melting Ice (2) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 4. Royal Pal (4) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 5. Dillon (9) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 6. Grand Finale (6) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 7. Prime Gardenia (5) B. Nikhil 54.5, 8. Flamingo Fame (1) Santosh Raj 54, 9. Theo’s Choice (7) Suraj Narredu 53.5 and 10. Queen Blossom (10) Abhay Singh 51.

1. THEO’S CHOICE, 2. SUN DANCER, 3. DILLON

Day’s Best: FALCON EDGE

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.