Faith wins R.R. Byramji Memorial Cup

July 16, 2022 19:04 IST

P. Shroff-trained Faith (P.S. Chouhan up), won the R.R. Byramji Memorial Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (July 16). The winner is owned by Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo.

As heavy rains made the track not conducive for racing, the stewards of BTC decided to cancel the last two races of the day.

1. SPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: DIVINE RAY (Akshay K) 1, Dr Logan (L.A. Rozario) 2, Clever Hans (G. Vivek) 3 and Moving Ahead (Ashhad A) 4. 7-1/2, Lnk and 3. 1m, 28.20s. ₹29 (w), 12, 72 and 18 (p), SHP: 216, THP: 39, FP: 857, Q: 564, Trinella: 2,822 and 1,209, Exacta: 88,313. Favourite: Winmylove. Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

2. DELHI CUP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: SHUBANKAR (Srinath) 1, Lycurgus (Arvind K) 2, Star Comet (Akshay K) 3 and Tyto Alba (Sai Kiran) 4. 4, Snk and 3-3/4. 1m, 54.62s. ₹40 (w), 16, 54 and 15 (p), SHP: 129, THP: 42, FP: 657, Q: 482, Trinella: 3,578 and 1,661, Exacta: 97,452 (carried over). Favourite: Konabos. Owner: Mr. Laksh Bhatia. Trainer: Warren Singh.

3. MYSORE CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): MONTELENA (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Star Admiral (Vishal B) 2, India Strong (N.S. Parmar) 3 and Capriati (Trevor) 4. 3/4, 4-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 15.08s. ₹40 (w), 15, 24 and 40 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 87, FP: 338, Q: 157, Trinella: 2,424 and 1,758, Exacta: 19,628 and 4,206. Favourite: Capriati. Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. KOLKATA CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: FORSETI (Trevor) 1, Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas S) 2, Imperial Blue (Akshay K) 3 and Elusive Girl (Arshad) 4. Not run: Keystone. 1, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 27.07s. ₹18 (w), 12, 19 and 12 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 42, FP: 95, Q: 69, Trinella: 277 and 77, Exacta: 733 and 539. Favourite: Forseti. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. CHENNAI TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: TACTICAL COMMAND (Akshay K) 1, Star Glory (Suraj) 2, Kensington Court (Trevor) 3 and Watchmystars (Likith) 4. 3/4, Nose and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.86s. ₹67 (w), 20, 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 36, FP: 324, Q: 111, Trinella: 391 and 155, Exacta: 2,764 and 1,812. Favourite: Pride’s Angel. Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. R.R. BYRAMJI MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms): FAITH (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Crown Consort (Suraj) 2, Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 3 and Yukan (Akshay K) 4. 2-3/4, 2-3/4 and 2. 1m, 26.75s. ₹54 (w), 26 and 13 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 46, FP: 90, Q: 38, Trinella: 917 and 372, Exacta: 2,706 and 1,381. Favourite: Crown Consort. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. CHIVAS CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: MARK ONE (G. Vivek) 1, Stunning Beauty (Arvind K) 2, Dedicated Boy (Kiran N) 3 and Benediction (Ajinkya) 4. Not run: Lauterbrunnen. 2-3/4, 3-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 19.33s. ₹41 (w), 18, 18 and 25 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 76, FP: 249, Q: 114, Trinella: 923 and 318, Exacta: 8,231 and 3,527. Favourite: Mitsuro. Owners: Mr Nitin Himmatmal Jain & Mr. Jain Laxmikant Trivedi. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

Jackpot: ₹1,587 (118 tkts.); Treble (i): 1,415 (six tkts.); (ii): 987 (14 tkts.); (iii): 24 (949 tkts.).