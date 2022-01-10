Faith Of Success wins the Golconda Oaks

Trainer Aravind Ganapathy tasted his first Classic victory as Faith Of Success (Neeraj Rawal up) won the Golconda Oaks (Gr.2), the stellar attraction of the Monday’s (Jan. 10) races here. The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust.

Faith Of Success, bred at Hazara Stud Farm, was well settled by Neeraj at the fifth position throughout the race. As the field negotiated the home stretch, the filly responded well and took charge in the last 200m to win by a fair margin.

1. ARISTOCRAT PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): GALWAY BAY (R. Ajinkya) 1, White Roses (Akshay Kumar) 2, AYR (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Everglades (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Sergeant Reckless and Superstellar. 1/2, 8-1/4 and 3. 1m, 28.40s. ₹30 (w), 14, 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 29, SHW: 21 and 11, FP: 78, Q: 22, Tanala: 157. Favourite: Aretha. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

2. STORM TROOPER PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MORIOR INVICTUS (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Ok Boss (Akshay Kumar) 2, Isra (Aneel) 3 and My Master (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and Nose. 1m, 13.48s. ₹26 (w), 14, 12 and 16 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 36, SHW: 10 and 18, FP: 63, Q: 26, Tanala: 159. Favourite: Ok Boss. Owners: Mr. Premanand Sugandhi & Md. Sultan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

3. GANGOTRI PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GENERAL ATLANTIC (Akshay Kumar) 1, Gregor Clegane (Aneel) 2, Prime Gardenia (B. Nikhil) 3 and Paladino (Santosh Raj) 4. 1/2, 5 and Nk. 1m, 26.71s. ₹14 (w), 11, 15 and 15 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 44, SHW: 20 and 17, FP: 68, Q: 68, Tanala: 206. Favourite: General Atlantic. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

4. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ASHWA RAUDEE (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Fire Power (Akshay Kumar) 2, Southern Princess (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Painted Apache (S.A. Gray) 4. Sh, Nose and 2-3/4. 2m, 5.87s. ₹30 (w), 13, 15 and 15 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 63, SHW: 10 and 17, FP: 130, Q: 63, Tanala: 420. Favourite: Fire Power. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. GANGOTRI PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DILLON (B. Nikhil) 1, Char Ek Char (Ashad Asbar) 2, Salisbury (Abhay Singh) 3 and Sputnic (G. Naresh) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 29.03s. ₹209 (w), 28, 16 and 17 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 49, SHW: 68 and 22, FP: 1,455, Q: 593, Tanala: 6,451. Favourite: Southern Act. Owners: Mr. Sarojini Gudaru & Mr. Sriram Uppaluri. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

6. GOLCONDA OAKS (Gr. II) (2,400m), (Terms) Fillies, 4-y-o only: FAITH OF SUCCESS (Saamidd–Isola Tiberina) (Neeraj) 1, RULING GODDESS (Excellent Art–Miss Mystique) (Akshay Kumar) 2, MAXIMUM GLAMOUR (Smuggler’s Cove–Tejaswini) (Suraj Narredu) 3 and WINMYLOVE (Win Legend–Clairet) (Antony Raj) 4. 1-1/4, 4 and Nk. 2m, 33.13s. ₹42 (w), 12, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 48, SHW: 30 and 23, FP: 199, Q: 102, Tanala: 390. Favourite: Ruling Goddess. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Aravind Ganapathy.

Note: Icicle (Ashad Asbar up) veered out after passing the 2000m marker and stopped galloping.

7. STORM TROOPER PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HOT SEAT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Ambitious Star (Nakhat Singh) 2, Narakamicie (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Stark (Gaurav Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.10s. ₹26 (w), 10, 21 and 12 (p). SHP: 57, THP: 47, SHW: 11 and 44, FP: 327, Q: 187, Tanala: 1,002. Favourite: Doe A Deer. Owners: Mr. M. Sudheer Reddy, Mr. Sharath Chandra Reddy Malipedi, Mr. Syed Abul Hasan Razvi & Mr. Syed Shah Faisal Hassan. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹27,769 (15 tkts.) & 30%: 4,250 (42 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 282 (184 tkts.), (ii) 3,035 (25 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 961 (53 tkts.), (ii) 37, 600 (2 tkts.).