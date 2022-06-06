Races

Faith and Rapidus excel

Faith and Rapidus excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 6)

1000m: Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Capriati (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/43. Worked well.

1200m: Silvarius (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Rapidus (rb), Silver Canyon (Akshay K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths in front. Exalted Dream (Prabhakaran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Pissarro (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Princess Gloria (S. John) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Impressed. Faith (P.S. Chouhan), The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1600m: Thoen (P.S. Chouhan) 2-1, (1,600-600) 1-14. Eased up.


