Eyes For You, La Teste and Recall Of You catch the eye

Eyes For You, La Teste and Recall Of You caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 23) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Kanadario (Kaviraj), Thea’s Pet (Aniket) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished well clear. Excellent Gold (Dashrath) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Abraxas (Kaviraj) 52.5, 600/41. Urged. Makati (Kuldeep) 53, 600/38.5. Pushed. Turmeric Tower (Dashrath) 51, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Principessa (Dashrath) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Recall Of You (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Judy Blue Eyes (S.J.Sunil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Pressed. Splash (David Egan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. North Winds (Kamble), Auspicious (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Its A Deal (Roushan), Agrami (Merchant) 1-37, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths better.

Race track:

600m: Brianna (Shubham), Strawbelicious (S.J.Sunil) 38. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Le Mans (Mahesh) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Thomas Hardy (Mahesh) 1-4, 600/36.5. Moved well. One For The Glory (Sandesh) 1-2.5, 800/47.5, 600/35. Moved attractively. Night Hunt (Kadam), Running River (Akshay) 1-4, 600/36. They moved level freely. Track Star (A.Gaikwad) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Treason (Akshay) 1-8, 800/54, 600/39.5. Good.

Gate Practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o El Capitan (Zameer), Dancing Lances (Shubham) and Midnight Moon (A.Gaikwad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. First named was the pick. Eyes For You (Bhawani) 1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/38. Pleased. 2/y/o Marlboro Man (Nazil), Hexahedron (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. 2/y/o La Teste (Kadam), Streek (Akshay) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Big Magic (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pressed. 2/y/os Intense Approach (Nicky Mackay), Marrakesh (V.Jodha) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/o Endeavour (Zervan) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Good. 2/y/o Zenith (Neeraj), Princess Avika (D.A.Naik) 1-10, 600/42.5. They ended level. 2/y/o Wind Whistler (C.S.Jodha), Collegium (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former superior. 2/y/os Marvin (Nicky Mackay), Menilly (V.Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Flaming Lamborgini (Baria) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

Mock race — Dec. 22:

Race track: 1200m: Perfect Star (Bhawani), Rogue One (Aniket), Raweno (Merchant) and Psychic Fire (Kaviraj) 1-13, 600/35. Won by: 3/4, Dist, 4.