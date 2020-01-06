Eyes For You and Peerless impress

Eyes For You and Peerless impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan.6) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Sultan Suleiman (David Egan) 51, 600/36. Responded well. Arabian Storm (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Market King (Nicky Mackay), Marrakesh (V.Jodha) 53.5, 600/40. They ended level. Mystic Bay (Kamble), Astounding Bay (Peter) 50, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead. Dandi March (Nicky Mackay), Wind Whistler (V.Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Bodyline (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Pressed.

1000m: Alpine Dancer (Merchant), Noble Pride (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Magistero (Rupesh) 1-9.5, 600/41. Urged. Intense Stylist (Nicky Mackay), Between The Waters (V.Jodha) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Trouvaille (Nicky Mackay), Gold Medalist (V.Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Nusrat (Merchant) 1-9, 600/40.5. Slightly urged. Grand Accord (Rupesh) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Glacier Express (David Egan), Romanesque (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished well clear.

Race track.

600m: Arazan/Equine Love (Kadam), Speaking Of Which/Highraz (rb) 37. Both moved freely. Flaming Lamborghini (Nathan Evans), Melania (David Egan) 34. Former was five lengths superior. Spring Grove (rb), Tambourine Man (D.A.Naik) 38.5. They finished level freely. Circle Of Life (Nathan Evans), Miss Muffer (Zervan) 34. Both moved neck and neck freely. Solar System (David Egan) 35. Good. Justified (David Egan) 34. Moved well.

1000m: Tacksta (Late Track Star) (A.Gaikwad) 1-3, 600/35. Moved well. Master Of Studies (Rathod) 1-3, 600/38. Slightly urged. Irish Eyes (Nazil), Wizard Of Stocks (Mansoor) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Former finished four lengths ahead. Conscience (Kamble), Kunwari (Peter) 49, 600/35. Pair urged and ended level. About The Cloud (Malam), Smoky Haze (Daman) and Gracida (Baria) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. First named was the pick. Van Dyke (Kadam) 1-2, 800/47.5, 600/34. Moved impressively. Treason (Akshay) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/36.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Eyes For You (Kadam) 1-13.5, 1000/1-1, 800/49, 600/35. Moved attractively. Peerless (Pranil) 1-15, 1000/1-1, 800/48, 600/34. Pleased. Texas Gold (Nazil) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Moved freely. Immortality (Zervan), Egalite (rb) and Maxine (Parmar) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Immortality was the pick.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Touch Of Faith (Nicky Mackay), Tomorrows Dreams (V.Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and finished level freely. Noble King (Peter), Explorer (Kamble) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. Pair moved level freely. Powerful Lady (Kuldeep), Opening Verse (Aniket) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Pair level.

Mock race noted on January 5.

Race track.

1200m: Auburn (Zervan), Flameoftheforest (Yash), Gods Plan (Akshay), Super Girl (Parmar), Giant Star (Kamble) and Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar) 1-12, 600/35. Won by: Sh, 4, 1/2. Flameoftheforest who led the field throughout the race tried hard to win, but was beaten by Auburn on the post.

Second mock race.

1200m: Medici (C.S.Jodha), Her Eminence (Bhawani) and Minstrel Heights (A.Prakash) 1-11, 600/35. Won by: Dist, 6. Medici won well.