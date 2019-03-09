Eye Candy pleases

Eye Candy pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Macau (Nazil) 39. Easy.

800m: Celtic Prince (Altaf Sayyed) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Daring Eagle (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Saskatchewan (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Shivalik Queen (Nilesh) 49, 600/37. Urged. Tenerife (V. Jodha) 54.5, 600/41.5. Easy.

1000m: Wilshire (Ajinkya) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Sirohi (Nazil) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. Urged in the last part.

Outer Sand:

1200m: Turaco (rb), Hats Off (Vishal) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was superior.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Strike Gold (Nazil), Airmax (app) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. They were easy. Eye Candy (Sandeep), Mascara (Vishal) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.