Exuma shines

Exuma shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 26) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Metzinger (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Floyd (Nazil) 38. Moved well. Daddy’s Blessings (rb) 40. Easy. Ricochet (app) 40. Easy. Expedite (rb) 39. Urged.
800m: Golden Neil (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.
1400m: Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-37, 600/40. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished a distance ahead.
1800m: Christofle (Kirtish) 2-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Jendayi (P.S. Chouhan) 2-8, 1400/1-38, 800/54, 600/40. In good shape. Synthesis (Vinod Shinde) 2-10, 600/46. Easy.
