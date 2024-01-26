Exuma shines

January 26, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Exuma shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Metzinger (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Floyd (Nazil) 38. Moved well. Daddy’s Blessings (rb) 40. Easy. Ricochet (app) 40. Easy. Expedite (rb) 39. Urged.

800m: Golden Neil (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1400m: Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-37, 600/40. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished a distance ahead.

1800m: Christofle (Kirtish) 2-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Jendayi (P.S. Chouhan) 2-8, 1400/1-38, 800/54, 600/40. In good shape. Synthesis (Vinod Shinde) 2-10, 600/46. Easy.

