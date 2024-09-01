GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exuma, Kimiko, Floyd and Regina Memorabilis impress

Published - September 01, 2024 06:23 pm IST - PUNE:

Exuma, Kimiko, Floyd and Regina Memorabilis impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 1) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy.

800m: Kingsland (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Easy. Land Of Plenty (Merchant), Looking Like A Wow (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Yarmouth (app) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Zarak (app) 56, 600/42. Easy. Swarovski (app), Gambino (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. They ended level.  Atomic Angel (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Mighty Sparrow (Saqlain),  Vincero (Kirtish) 52, 600/39. They moved together freely.  Falsetto (Vinod) 51, 600/36. Worked well.

1000m: Arc De Triomphe (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.  Caliph (app) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Urged. Cache (Saqlain), Marcus  (Kirtish) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Silver Braid (Hamir), Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39.  Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Creative Girl (C.S. Jodha), Mutant (Vinod) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former was two lengths superior. Floyd (Vinod) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Mojo (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked freely.

1200m: Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh), Aperol (Nirmal) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Taabiir (Merchant), Demetrius (Gore) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pair was urged and ended level. Winter Agenda (Kamble), Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Coin Empress (rb) 1-27, 600/44. Easy. Crystal Clear (Neeraj), Speak The Breed (V. Bunde) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and finished level. Kimiko (Gore) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled. Doron (Saqlain), Arkadian (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Alexandros (Neeraj), Seeking Alpha (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Multiverse (C.S. Jodha), Sands Of Dubai (Kamble) 1-40, 800/56, 600/43. They were easy. Uzi (Neeraj), Gangster (Vinod) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Zuccaro (Saqlain) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Maintains form.

1600m: Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Regina Memorabilis (Neeraj), Arise And Shine (V. Bunde) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on August 31:

Race track:

1400m: Juliette (C.S. Jodha), Golden Neil (Nazil), Midas Touch (app), Coeur De Lion (Saba), Sentinel (Bhawani), Nostalgia (V. Bunde), Zarkan (app), Golden Rule (app) and Red Mist (Nirmal) 1-26, 600/36. 5-1/4, 3-1/4 and 3/4. Juliette, who was racing sixth till the bend, easily drew away from the field and won the race.

