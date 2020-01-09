Ex’s And Ho’s and Grand Eyes impress

Ex’s And Ho’s and Grand Eyes impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Zafiro (Ayyar) 40. Easy.

800m: Allez La Bleue (S. Amit), Va Bene (rb) 54, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Hymn/Code Red (Baria), Lady Lanette (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: Who Dares Wins (Nirmal), His Master’s Vice (Santosh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. El Capitan (Trevor), Silver Flames (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Honourable Eyes (J. Chinoy), Twinspire (Hamir) 1-10, 600/41. Pair level. Cipher (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Tasch (Zervan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Rajasthan (Nirmal), Ivory Touch/Evening Tale (Baria) 1-8, 600/41. Both were urged and ended level.

1200m: Kariega (Akshay), Night Hunt (Kadam) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former superior. Grand Eyes (J. Chinoy), Walk The Talk (David Egan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former easily finished five lengths ahead. Latter was pushed.

1400m: Ex’s And Oh’s (Trevor), Memorable Memories (David Egan) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Soaring High (Nathan Evans), Le Mans (Roushan) 1-41, 600/42. Pair easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Spring Grove (rb), Till End Of Time (D.A. Naik) 39. Both were easy.

Noted on January 8:

600m: Pepper (S.J. Sunil), Alita (Nicky Mackay) 41. Pair easy.

800m: Cristo Boss (Merchant) 54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Rapid Glory (rb), Gilt Edge (A. Gaikwad) 52.5, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Zenon (Aniket) 51.5, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Springbok (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Polyneices (Chouhan), Fine Tune (rb) 53, 600/39.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Steppenwolf (Chouhan) 52, 600/39. Moved well. On Va Danser (Kaviraj) 51, 600/39. Pushed. Speed Air (Chouhan) 56, 600/41.5. Easy.

1000m: Patriots Day (Kaviraj) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Pressed. Sandra’s Secret (J. Chinoy), Sehmat (Raghuveer) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Flaming Martini (Pradeep) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well.

1200m: Soaring High (Akshay), Le Mans (Kadam) 1-26, 600/42. Pair level.