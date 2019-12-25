Exotic Queen and Victoria Peak catch the eye

Exotic Queen and Victoria Peak caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/os Victoria Peak (Vinod), Twelfth Earl (David Egan) 52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Note former. Jack Flash (Nazil), Take It Easy (Kharadi) 51, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o Giant Star (Kamble), Valiant Star (Aniket) 56, 600/41. Former was four length better.

1000m: Gdansk (Rathod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Urged. Ithaca (David Egan) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Martini (Roche), Mozart (Kharadi) 1-10.5, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Exotic Queen (Sandesh), Rospomare (P.Naidu) 1-6, 800/51, 6000/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Former to note. Bronx (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Memorable Eyes (Sandesh), Grand Eyes (Raghuveer) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former made up three lengths and finished level freely.

1400m: Sacred Roman (Roche), Eagleinthesky (Kharadi) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former superior.