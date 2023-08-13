 Exelero, Lord Moi and Slainte please

August 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

: Exelero, Lord Moi and Slainte pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (August 13)

Outer sand:

1000m: Sensations (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Pyrgos (Tejeshwar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Easy. Exelero (Arul) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Lord Moi (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Impressed. Slainte (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Multisided (Arul) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Sian (Arul) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well.