Exclusive, Raffaello, Whatsinaname and Ariyana Star show out

December 17, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Exclusive, Raffaello, Whatsinaname and Ariyana Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 17) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 800m: 2/y/o Dashmesh Dancer (P. Vinod), Sorrento Secret (Mosin) 52, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1000m: Freedom (Hamir), 2/y/o Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/o Big Red (Shelar), Multistarrer (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Inishmore (Shelar) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Campaign (Shelar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Raffaello (Mosin), The President (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Chat (Nazil) 1-9, 600/40. Urged.

1200m: 2/y/o Dream Alliance (Hamir), Endurance (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior. Zuccarelli (Kirtish), Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-24, 600/42. They moved freely. Dali Swirl (rb) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Theon (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Sentinel (T. Atul), Justin (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/o/s Winter Agenda (rb), Multiverse (Nirmal) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Ariyana Star (rb), Phoenix Memory (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Whatsinaname (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37, Responded well. 2/y/os Atomic Angel (T. Atul), Juliana (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/42. Both jumped out well and finished level. Exclusive (Mustakim), Divine Intuition (rb) and 2/y/o Art Collector (rb) 1-2, 800/49, 600/38. Exclusive, who finished a distance ahead, impressed a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT