Exclusive, Raffaello, Whatsinaname and Ariyana Star show out

December 17, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Exclusive, Raffaello, Whatsinaname and Ariyana Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 17) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 800m: 2/y/o Dashmesh Dancer (P. Vinod), Sorrento Secret (Mosin) 52, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1000m: Freedom (Hamir), 2/y/o Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/o Big Red (Shelar), Multistarrer (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Inishmore (Shelar) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Campaign (Shelar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Raffaello (Mosin), The President (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Chat (Nazil) 1-9, 600/40. Urged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: 2/y/o Dream Alliance (Hamir), Endurance (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior. Zuccarelli (Kirtish), Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-24, 600/42. They moved freely. Dali Swirl (rb) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Theon (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Sentinel (T. Atul), Justin (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/o/s Winter Agenda (rb), Multiverse (Nirmal) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Ariyana Star (rb), Phoenix Memory (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Whatsinaname (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37, Responded well. 2/y/os Atomic Angel (T. Atul), Juliana (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/42. Both jumped out well and finished level. Exclusive (Mustakim), Divine Intuition (rb) and 2/y/o Art Collector (rb) 1-2, 800/49, 600/38. Exclusive, who finished a distance ahead, impressed a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US