Exclusive Blue claims Speaker’s Cup

Exclusive Blue (Ashhad Asbar up) won the Speaker’s Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 22). The winner is owned by Mr. G. Narasa Reddy and trained by Laxman Singh.

1. SOLITAIRE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o colts & geldings only (Cat. II), (Terms): WHISKEY MARTINI (Rohit Kumar) 1, Kapell Bruke (Akshay Kumar) 2, Team Player (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Chuckit (Rafique Sk.) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 1/2. 1m 13.86s. ₹34 (w), 6, 5 and 7 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 65, Q: 17, Tla: 236. Favourite: Kapell Bruke. Owners: M/s. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah, Thimmaraja Yelamarthi & Rameshbhai Amrutlal Mehta. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

2. OLYMPIC FLAME PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): BLAZING SPEED (Rohit Kumar) 1, Coconut Coast (Surya Prakash) 2, Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (N. Rawal) 3 and Negress Princess (Gaddam) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 8.18s. ₹10 (w), 5, 9 and 18 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 39, Q: 21, Tla: 496. Favourite: Blazing Speed. Owner: Dr. G. Lakshmi Prasad. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

3. SARDAR MOHAN SINGH BAGGA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): GALLOPING GANGSTER (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Flamboyant Lady (Nakhat Singh) 2, Reno Star (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Midnight Dream (Rohit Kumar) 4. Nk, shd and 6-3/4. 1m 24.97s. ₹9 (w), 6, 6 and 5 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 31, Q: 19, Tla: 62. Favourite: Galloping Gangster. Owners: M/s. Veeramachaneni Arjun & Nagendra Prasad Veeramachaneni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. SARDAR MOHAN SINGH BAGGA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): AYUR SHAKTI (Irvan Singh) 1, Sporting Smile (Jitrendra Singh) 2, Marinetti (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Angel Tesoro (B.R. Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and hd. 1m 25.64s. ₹13 (w), 7, 17 and 5 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 203, Q: 190, Tla: 302. Favourite: Marinetti. Owners: M/s. Premanand Sughandi, G. Raghunandan Chary & Subodh Kumar Ananthula. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

5. CYNDY PLATE (Div. I), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): RED RIVER (Jitendra Singh)1, Maxwell (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Jo Malone (Afroz Khan) 3 and Sterling King (G. Naresh) 4. 2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 40.53s. ₹33 (w), 11, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 312, Q: 170, Tla: 1,560. Favourite: Barbosella. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

6. SPEAKER’S CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): EXCLUSIVE BLUE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Prince Valiant (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Shaquille (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Nayadeep (Irvan Singh) 4. 3-1/4, 1 and hd. 1m 37.36s. ₹30 (w), 7, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 83, Q: 31, Tla: 1,082. Favourite: Prince Valiant. Owner: Mr. G. Narasa Reddy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. OLYMPIC FLAME PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): VALLEE IKON (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Brave Syera (Jitendra Singh) 2, Yogya (Afroz Khan) 3 and Sun Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, shd and 3/4. 1m 7.84s. ₹58 (w), 17, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 536, Q: 252, Tla: 2,260. Favourite: Agilis. Owner: Mr. Tulasi Ram Kaskana. Trainer: Sk. Waseem.

Jkt: ₹36,612 (10 tkts ), Runner-up: 1,112 (141 tkts), Mini Jkt: 44,856 (c/o), Tr (i): 86 (609 tkts), (ii): 6,475 (eight tkts).