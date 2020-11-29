Exclusive Blue claims Kinnerasani Plate

Hyderabad:

Exclusive Blue, ridden by Suraj Narredu, claimed the Kinnerasani Plate, the chief event of Sunday’s (Nov. 29) races. The winner is owned by G. Narasa Reddy. Laxman Singh trains the winner. Suraj Narredu had two more successes, while trainer R.H. Sequeira saddled three winners on the day.

1. BHONGIR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, (Cat. III): FOREVER SPLENDOUR (Suraj Narredu) 1, Exclusive Art (B.R. Kumar) 2, Days Of Reckoning (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Aibak (Gaurav Singh) 4. Dist, Hd, 1-1/2. 1m, 12.77s. ₹7 (w), 6, 19 and 11 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 152, FP: 117, Q: 56, Tanala: 1,113. Favourite: Forever Splendour. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

2. ELUSIVE HERO PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat.II): GREEK’S ACE (Gaurav Singh) 1, Total Darc (Afroz Khan) 2, City Of Bliss (Ashad Asbar) 3 and November Rain (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 3/4,1, 3/4. 1m, 16.74s. ₹185 (w), 18, 24 and 38 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 49, FP: 7,071, Q: 591, Tanala: 7,562. Favourite: Best Buddy. Owners: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy & Mr. Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

3. VEGHAVATI PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): PRIVATE EMPIRE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Horus (B.R. Kumar) 2, Ruletheworld (Surya Prakash) 3 and Miss Marvellous (G. Naresh) 4. Not run: Flamboyant Lady. 1/2, 9, Hd. 1m, 27.81s. ₹9 (w), 5, 5 and 11 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 33, FP: 99, Q: 61, Tanala: 218. Favourite: Private Empire. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & Mrs. Sudha Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeria.

4. AMOROUS WHITE PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SUPER ANGEL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Spicy Star (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Eagle Bluff (Abhay Singh) 3 and Balma (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4, 3/4. 1m, 43.25s. ₹6 (w), 5, 5 and 23 (p). SHP: 10, THP: 104, FP: 49, Q: 59, Tanala: 1,817. Favourite: Super Angel. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeria

5. BHONGIR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): FOUR ONE FOUR (Afroz Khan) 1, Lacrosse (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sea Wolf (G.Naresh) 3 and Blink Of An Eye (Ashad Asbar) 4. 3/4, 2, Nose. 1m, 14.38s. ₹53 (w), 10, 7 and 79 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 91, FP: 153, Q: 76, Tanala : C/F. Favourie: Lacrosse. Owners: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

6. KINNERASANI PLATE (1,200m), rated 80 and above, (Cat. I): EXCLUSIVE BLUE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Titus (Akshay Kumar) 2, Highly Acclaimed (Surya Prakash) 3 and Rikki Tikki Tavi (Gopal Singh) 4. Not run: Pontius Pilate. 1, 3-1/4, 1/2. 1m, 13.86s. ₹12 (w), 13, 5 and 5 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 13, FP: 102, Q: 52, Tanala: 184. Favourite: Exclusive Blue. Owner: Mr. G. Narasa Reddy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. VEGAVATHI PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): RENO STAR (Rohit Kumar) 1, City Of Wisdom (Ashad Asbar) 2, Conscious Gift (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Blazer (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4, 2. 1m, 28.17s. ₹36 (w), 10, 7 and 5 (p). SHP: 23, THP: 54, FP: 153, Q: 81, Tanala: 391. Favourite: City Of Wisdom. Owner: Mr. H. Thambusway. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. GOLCONDA PLATE (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CITY OF PASSION (Suraj Narredu) 1, Peaky Blinders (Akshay Kumar) 2, Saffron Art (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Royal Pal (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Turf Monarch. 1-1/4, 2, Nk. 1m, 29.96s. ₹9 (w), 8, 6, 7 (p). SHP: 23, THP: 40, FP: 67, Q: 35, Tanala: 114. Favourite: Peaky Blinders. Owners: Mr. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & Mr. K.Vivek Reddy. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2, 561 (43 tkts.) & 30%: 344 (137 tkts.). Treble: (i) 744 (17 tkts.), (ii) 163 (37 tkts.), (iii)275 (28 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: (i) 7,527 (C/F), (ii) 1,563 (2 tkts.)