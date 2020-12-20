Exclusive Blue capable of a repeat

Trainer Laxman Singh’s ward Exclusive Blue, who won well in his last start, may score an encore in the Rainbows For Life Plate, the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 20).

1. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms), Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.00 p.m.: 1. Bruno (6) Kiran Naidu 56, 2. Falcon Edge (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Horse O’War (1) Darshan R N 56, 4. Kingston (8) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Proud (10) Irvan Singh 56, 6. Allah Rakhi (7) Koushik 54.5, 7. City Of Bliss (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 8. Goodwood (9) Afroz Khan 54.5, 9. Muaser (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 10. Total Darc (2) Arshad Alam 54.5.

1. TOTAL DARC, 2. CITY OF BLISS, 3. FALCON EDGE

2. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.30: 1. Mr. Shanghai (12) Jitendra Singh 62.5, 2. Mark My Day (7) Nakhat Singh 60, 3. Whiskey Martini (8) Gaurav Singh 59, 4. Queen Daenerys (11) Darshan R N 58.5, 5. Chuckit (14) P. Sai Kumar 57.5, 6. Kimberley Cruise (2) Deepak Singh 57, 7. Eagle Bluff (6) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 8. Stud Poker (10) Suraj Narredu 55, 9. Surseine (13) Ajit Singh 54, 10. Cephalonia (4) G. Naresh 53.5, 11. Due Diligence (1) 53.5, 12. Classy Dame (5) C.P. Bopanna 53, 13. Dazzling King (3) Afroz Khan 51 and 14. Sheldon (9) Santosh Raj N R 50.

1. EAGLE BLUFF, 2. QUEEN DAENERYS, 3. CHUCKIT

3. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms), Maiden, 2-y-o only, (Cat. II), 2.00: 1. City Of Blessings (1) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Gurbaaz (5) Arshad Alam 56, 3. Indie (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Painted Apache (3) Irvan Singh 56, 5. The Prospect (2) A.A. Vikrant 56, 6. Hot Seat (4) Md. Ismail 54.5, 7. Inside Story (8) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 8. Nefertiti (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 9. Unmatched (7) Koushik 54.5.

1. CITY OF BLESSINGS, 2. INDIE, 3. THE PROSPECT

4. RAINBOWS FOR LIFE PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & upward, (Cat. I), 2.30: 1. Highly Acclaimed (6) Surya Prakash 57, 2. Moondancer (9) Nakhat Singh 55, 3. Phenomenal Cruise (4) Antony Raj S 55, 4. Consigliori (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 5. Exclusive Blue (3) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 6. Reunion (10) Darshan R N 53.5, 7. Victory Parade (2) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 8. Air Strike (8) B.R. Kumar 52, 9. Galloping Gangster (1) Santosh Raj N R 52 and 10. Nayadeep (7) Irvan Singh 52.

1. EXCLUSIVE BLUE, 2. HIGHLY ACCLAIMED, 3. CONSIGLIORI

5. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.00: 1. Red Snaper (13) Santosh Raj N R 62, 2. City Of Passion (1) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Bisate (11) Kuldeep Singh 58, 4. Coastal Cruise (10) Antony Raj S 58, 5. Maxwell (7) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 6. Glendale (2) G. Naresh 56, 7. Attica (6) Koushik 55, 8. Astronaut (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 9. Proud Legacy (12) Jitendra Singh 54, 10. Blue Valentine (9) Irvan Singh 53.5, 11. Royal Valentine (14) C.P. Bopanna 53, 12. Turf Warrior (4) Afroz Khan 53, 13. Bedazzled (5) Darshan R N 52 and 14. Kintsugi (8) Abhay Singh 50.

1. CITY OF PASSION, 2. MAXWELL, 3. BISATE

6. MING DYNASTY PLATE (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.30: 1. Artistryy (6) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. City Of Wisdom (10) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 3. Ruletheworld (4) Irvan Singh 57, 4. Ayur Shakti (12) Darshan R N 55.5, 5. Call Of The Blue (9) Akshay Kumar 55, 6. Miss Marvellous (11) Arshad Alam 55, 7. Big Brave (2) Gopal Singh 54.5, 8. Gusty Look (1) Koushik 54, 9. Rhythm Selection (5) P. Sai Kumar 54, 10. N R I Heights (8) Abhay Singh 51.5, 11. Star Of Tiara (7) G. Naresh 51.5 and 12. Buttonwood (3) Santosh Raj N R 50.

1. CALL OF THE BLUE, 2. CITY OF WISDOM, 3. RULETHEWORLD

7. GALLANT COMMANDER PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65, 4.00: 1. Asteria (12) Santosh Raj N R 60, 2. King Maker (2) Surya Prakash 60, 3. Guiding Force (6) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 4. Palace On Wheels (5) Gopal Singh 59.5, 5. Prince Caspian (9) C.P. Bopanna 59.5, 6. Max (4) Arshad Alam 55.5, 7. Dunkirk (3) B.R. Kumar 55, 8. N R I Vision (14) Abhay Singh 55, 9. Ulysses (1) Darshan R N 55, 10. Balius (8) Akshay Kumar 54, 11. The Special One (7) Koushik 54, 12. Once More (10) Jitendra Singh 53.5, 13. Shiloh (13) Antony Raj S 53.5, 14. Dancing Doll (15) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 15. Platinum Claasz (11) Afroz Khan 50.

1. BALIUS, 2. THE SPECIAL ONE, 3. SHILOH.

8. GOLDEN DAGGER PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.30: 1. Linewiler (18) Santosh Raj N R 62.5, 2. Aintree (17) G. Naresh 62, 3. Brilliant View (8) Suraj Narredu 61.5, 4. Blazing Speed (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 59, 5. Xfinity (5) Afroz Khan 59, 6. Secret Command (13) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 7. Augenstern (2) Darshan R N 55, 8. Blink Of An Eye (4) Akshay Kumar 55, 9. Exponent (16) B.R. Kumar 55, 10. Money Machine (15) Md. Ismail 55, 11. Silver Set (11) A.A. Vikrant 55, 12. Capriconia (3) P. Sai Kumar 54, 13. Africanus (1) Arshad Alam 53.5, 14. Blissful (14) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 15. Hidden Beauty (10) Irvan Singh 53.5, 16. New Role (12) C.P. Bopanna 53.5, 17. Big Day (6) Jitendra Singh 53 and 18. Princess Shana (9) Surya Prakash 53.

1. BRILLIANT VIEW, 2. XFINITY, 3. BLINK OF AN EYE

Day’s best: CITY OF PASSION

Double: CITY OF WISDOM — BALIUS

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.; Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3; (ii) 3, 4 & 5; (iii) 6, 7 & 8; Mini jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tanala: All races.