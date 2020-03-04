Races

Excellent Queen, Indian Democrat, Mrs Thatcher, Super Gladiator and Wings Of Desire shine

Excellent Queen, Indian Democrat, Mrs Thatcher, Super Gladiator and Wings Of Desire shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (March 4)

Inner sand:

1400m: Astral Force (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Aerospeed (A. Velu) 42.5. Pleased. Excellent Queen (Irvan) 41. Impressed. Ruler Of Nation (Jagadeesh), Phoenix Reached (D. Patel) 45.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Zehnazeeb (T.S. Jodha) 45.5. Moved freely. Shining Magic (rb), Sirius (rb) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Ultimate Choice (R. Manish), Raven Rock (Irvan) 1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively.

1200m: Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Super Gladiator (T.S. Jodha), Master Of War (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They pleased. Wings Of Desire (Khurshad), Song And Dance (T.S. Jodha) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Candlelightqueen (S. Babu) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Temple Dancer (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Easy. Mrs Thatcher (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Indian Democrat (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.

