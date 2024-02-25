Excellent Lass wins Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million

February 25, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Rajesh Narredu’s Excellent Lass, piloted by Suraj Narredu, won the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Feb. 25) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP.

This daughter of Excellent Art–Remembrance of You was racing in fifth position till the bend, when Suraj put her into the top gear in the home straight. She came with rapid strides on the outside to snatch the verdict by half a length from Flight On.

1. DR. GOOLAM E. VAHANVATI TROPHY: WINTER AGENDA (M.S. Deora) 1, El Greco (C. Umesh) 2, Christophany (Antony Raj) 3 and Walter (S. Amit) 4. Lnk, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 23.18s. ₹86 (w), 27, 19 and 15 (p). SHP: 61, FP: 905, Q: 436, Tanala: 2,217 and 747. Favourite: Mazal. Owners: Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mr. K.M. Shaah, Mrs. Preeti C. Shah, Mrs. Pooja S. Shah, Mr. Tanmay V. Mathurawala, Mrs. Vanita K. Shah & Mr. Chaitanya Shah. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

2. MYSTICAL TROPHY: EXUMA (N.S. Parmar) 1, Giant King (Yash Narredu) 2, Multiverse (Neeraj) 3 and Gangster (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and Snk. 2m, 34.90s. ₹18 (w), 10 and 18 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 35, Q: 22, Tanala: 52 and 16. Favourite: Exuma. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

3. KUMAR R. DALAL GOLD TROPHY: SCARAMANGA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Geographique (Neeraj) 2, Alpine Star (Mustakim) 3 and Vincent Van Gogh (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 35.76s. ₹35 (w), 10, 10 and 22 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 66, Q: 59, Tanala: 251 and 242. Favourite: Geographique. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

4. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD. TROPHY: RAISE THE STAKES (Mustakim Alam) 1, Shambala (Imran Chisty) 2, Quicker (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Ocean (Neeraj) 4. 4, 1-3/4 and Shd. 1m, 10.09s. ₹50 (w), 14, 50 and 44 (p). SHP: 155, FP: 937, Q: 725, Tanala: 11,601 and 27,070 (c/f). Favourite: Mumtaz. Owners: Mr. Dinsha P. Shroff, Mr. Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chothia, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. Solomon F. Sopher & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Aman Altaf Hussain.

5. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr. 1): EXCELLENT LASS (Excellent Art – Remembrance Of You) (Suraj Narredu) 1, Flight On (Roderic O’ Connor – Angels Touch) (Antony Raj) 2, Field Of Dreams (Leitir Mor – Realmsoffantasy) (S. Zervan) 3 and Jade (Multitude – Majestic Opinion) (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, Nose and 3. 1m, 21.93s. ₹81 (w), 22, 95 and 62 (p). SHP: 211, FP: 1,319, Q: 1,259, Tanala: 15,648 and 6,706. Favourite: Dash. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY: REMINISCENCE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 2, Fighton (Parmar) 3 and Esperanza (P. Vinod) 4. 3-1/4, Shd and 6. 1m, 9.57s. ₹16 (w), 13 and 40 (p). SHP: 79, FP: 169, Q: 231, Tanala: 463 and 175. Favourite: Reminiscence. Owners: Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla, Mrs Behroze Z Poonawalla, Mr Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd, Mr Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs & Mr Atul Ishwardas Chordia. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. II): STREET SENSE (S. Zervan) 1, Ariyana Star (Neeraj) 2, Sonic Boom (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Lightning Blaze (P. Dhebe) 4. Shd, 3 and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.57s. ₹85 (w), 25, 10 and 14 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 194, Q: 63, Tanala: 383 and 169. Favourite: Ariyana Star. Owner: Mr. Anil V. Poduval. Trainer: S. Waheed.

8. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. I): DUFY (P. Trevor) 1, Eloquent (Antony Raj) 2, Coin Empress (Mustakim) 3 and Toscana (R. Ajinkya) 4. Not run: House Of Lords. 4-1/4, Nose and 1. 1m, 11.16s. ₹42 (w), 17, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 280, Q: 87, Tanala: 859 and 398. Favourite: Toscana. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Thanniru Srinivas. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹17,972 (14 tkts.) & 30%: 1,498 (72 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 357 (37 tkts.), (ii) 1,927 (17 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 55,760 (c/o) & 30%: 7, 966 (3 tkts.).

