Excellent Lass, Elfin Knight, Ranquelino and Divine Art impress

Published - May 29, 2024 05:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Excellent Lass, Elfin Knight, Ranquelino and Divine Art impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 29).

Outer sand:

600m: Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 46. They moved freely. Imperial Star (Suraj), Bold Act (Yash) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Stentorian (Saddam H) 45. Easy. Asagiri (Tejeshwar), Star Symphony (Suraj) 46. They moved on the bit. A Star Is Born (Tejeshwar) 43.5. In fine shape.

1000m: Golden Gallery (G. Vivek), Ultimate Striker (rg) 1-14, 600/44. They moved impressively. Totally Epic (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Fearless Joey (rb), Imperial Emperor (Salman K) 1-15, 600/44.5. They moved together. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Divine Art (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Tejeshwar) 1-14, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Elfin Knight (P. Trevor), Ranquelino (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They pleased while the former finished two lengths ahead. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former put up a fine display. Sling Shot (Vishal B), Feeling Good (Ajinkya) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. They moved fluently.

1400m: Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.

