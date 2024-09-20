Excellent Lass claims the Mysore 1000 Guineas 2024

Rajesh Narredu-trained Excellent Lass (Suraj Narredu up) won the Mysore 1000 Guineas 2024, the first classic of the season here on Friday (Sept 20). The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP.

Excellent Lass, who took a smart jump, led all the way. It responded tremendously to the urgings in the final stages of the race to win a facile manner.

The results:

1. SIDAPUR PLATE: SKY STORM (Kiran Rai) 1, Pettes Love (Antony) 2, One Diamond (Faiz) 3 and Fifty Grand (J. Paswan) 4. Not run: Reap The Bounty. Lnk, 1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m, 25.73s. ₹29 (w), 14, 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 36, FP: 152, Q: 88, Trinella: 315, Exacta: 6,803. Favourite: Pettes Love. Owner: Mr. B.K. Reethan. Trainer: S. Ramesh.

2. PANCHGANI PLATE (Div. II): Declared null & void by the Stewards due to false start.

3. PSYCHIC STRENGTH PLATE: NATURAL ONE (G. Vivek) 1, Coyote Girl (Dhanu S) 2, Free Spirited (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and N R I Touch (Antony) 4. Not run: Magic Circle and I Can. 1/2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 25.88s. ₹14 (w), 10, 18 and 14 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 25, FP: 69, Q: 44, Trinella: 311, Exacta: 399. Favourite: Natural One. Owner: Mr. Raja Malhotra. Trainer: Vinesh Naik.

4. DR. M.A.M RAMASWAMY TROPHY: GALAHAD (Akshay K) 1, Aabushan (Angad) 2, Mystic Bond (Dhanu S) 3 and Splendido (S.J. Moulin) 4. Shd, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 35.25s. ₹16 (w), 12, 13 and 32 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 61, FP: 105, Q: 56, Trinella: 1,100, Exacta: 6,691. Favourite: Galahad. Owners: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, Mr. S.R. Sanas & Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. MYSORE 1000 GUINEAS 2024: EXCELLENT LASS (Excellent Art-Remembrance Of You) Suraj 1, Finley (Western Aristocrat - Aunt Dottie) Akshay K 2, Sherouk (Dreamfield - On Fleek) G. Vivek 3 and Chotipari (Sir Cecil-Nanhipari) Sai Kiran 4. 6-1/2, 4-1/4 and 6-1/4. 1m, 35.49s. ₹10 (w), 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 16, THP: 27, FP: 20, Q: 17, Trinella: 67, Exacta: 115. Favourite: Excellent Lass. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. ORIGINAL VEL RACING TROPHY: SEOLFOR BULLET (Akshay K) 1, Court Jester (Faiz) 2, Emerald Queen (Dhanu S) 3 and Moonlight Queen (J. Paswan) 4. 3/4, 2-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 12.22s. ₹23 (w), 12, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 49, FP: 37, Q: 52, Trinella: 256, Exacta: 3,333. Favourite: Seolfor Bullet. Owners: Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha & Mr. P.M. Nanaiah. Trainer: M. Pratap Kamath.

Note: Due to heavy rain, the Stewards decided to cancel the seventh race.

Jackpot: ₹113 (247 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 92 (23 tkts.); Treble (ii): 20 (52 tkts.).

