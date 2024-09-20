GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excellent Lass claims the Mysore 1000 Guineas 2024

Published - September 20, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU: 

K.M. Chandre Gowda, chairman & senior steward of Mysore Race Club presenting the Mysore 1000 Guineas trophy to Excellent Lass’ owners Ashok Ranpise and Teja Gollapudi, as jockey Suraj Narredu, and trainer Rajesh Narredu looks on.

K.M. Chandre Gowda, chairman & senior steward of Mysore Race Club presenting the Mysore 1000 Guineas trophy to Excellent Lass’ owners Ashok Ranpise and Teja Gollapudi, as jockey Suraj Narredu, and trainer Rajesh Narredu looks on. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Rajesh Narredu-trained Excellent Lass (Suraj Narredu up) won the Mysore 1000 Guineas 2024, the first classic of the season here on Friday (Sept 20). The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP.

Excellent Lass, who took a smart jump, led all the way. It responded tremendously to the urgings in the final stages of the race to win a facile manner.

The results:

1. SIDAPUR PLATE: SKY STORM (Kiran Rai) 1, Pettes Love (Antony) 2, One Diamond (Faiz) 3 and Fifty Grand (J. Paswan) 4. Not run: Reap The Bounty. Lnk, 1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m, 25.73s. ₹29 (w), 14, 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 36, FP: 152, Q: 88, Trinella: 315, Exacta: 6,803. Favourite: Pettes Love. Owner: Mr. B.K. Reethan. Trainer: S. Ramesh.

2. PANCHGANI PLATE (Div. II): Declared null & void by the Stewards due to false start.

3. PSYCHIC STRENGTH PLATE: NATURAL ONE (G. Vivek) 1, Coyote Girl (Dhanu S) 2, Free Spirited (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and N R I Touch (Antony) 4. Not run: Magic Circle and I Can. 1/2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 25.88s. ₹14 (w), 10, 18 and 14 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 25, FP: 69, Q: 44, Trinella: 311, Exacta: 399. Favourite: Natural One. Owner: Mr. Raja Malhotra. Trainer: Vinesh Naik.

4. DR. M.A.M RAMASWAMY TROPHY: GALAHAD (Akshay K) 1, Aabushan (Angad) 2, Mystic Bond (Dhanu S) 3 and Splendido (S.J. Moulin) 4. Shd, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 35.25s. ₹16 (w), 12, 13 and 32 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 61, FP: 105, Q: 56, Trinella: 1,100, Exacta: 6,691. Favourite: Galahad. Owners: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, Mr. S.R. Sanas & Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. MYSORE 1000 GUINEAS 2024: EXCELLENT LASS (Excellent Art-Remembrance Of You) Suraj 1, Finley (Western Aristocrat - Aunt Dottie) Akshay K 2, Sherouk (Dreamfield - On Fleek) G. Vivek 3 and Chotipari (Sir Cecil-Nanhipari) Sai Kiran 4. 6-1/2, 4-1/4 and 6-1/4. 1m, 35.49s. ₹10 (w), 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 16, THP: 27, FP: 20, Q: 17, Trinella: 67, Exacta: 115. Favourite: Excellent Lass. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. ORIGINAL VEL RACING TROPHY: SEOLFOR BULLET (Akshay K) 1, Court Jester (Faiz) 2, Emerald Queen (Dhanu S) 3 and Moonlight Queen (J. Paswan) 4. 3/4, 2-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 12.22s. ₹23 (w), 12, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 49, FP: 37, Q: 52, Trinella: 256, Exacta: 3,333. Favourite: Seolfor Bullet. Owners: Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha & Mr. P.M. Nanaiah. Trainer: M. Pratap Kamath.

Note: Due to heavy rain, the Stewards decided to cancel the seventh race.

Jackpot: ₹113 (247 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 92 (23 tkts.); Treble (ii): 20 (52 tkts.).

Published - September 20, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.