Excellent Lass, Balmoral, Del Aviz, Champions Way and Stellantis shine

May 07, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Excellent Lass, Balmoral, Del Aviz, Champions Way and Stellantis shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 7).

Outer sand:

600m: Sensational (Ashok), Star Symphony (Suraj) 46. They moved on the bit. Star Concept (rb) 46. Easy. Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Imperial Emperor (Prabhakaran), Bold Act (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Global Influence (Ashok), Casteel (Suraj) 1-16, 600/42. They moved impressively. Ahead Of The Curve (Suraj), Priceless Prince (Ashok) 1-11.5, 600/42. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Finley (Shreyas) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Super Sapphire (Ashok) 1-14.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Champions Way (Suraj), Priceless Gold (Prabhakaran) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Queen Of Kyiv (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Balmoral (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display. Nyx (Darshan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Del Aviz (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Vafadar (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Fearless Joey (Prabhakaran), Bourbonaire (Ashok) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Divine Art (Suraj), Verrazzano (P. Trevor) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Queen Of Kings (Ashok), Totally Epic (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out smartly.

Outer sand — May 6:

1400m: Count Basie (J. Chinoy), Mystical Air (Rayan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Mescalito (Darshan), Don Carlos (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Positano (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand — May 5:

1200m: Sunlit Path (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

1400m: Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. In fine trim.

