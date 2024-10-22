ADVERTISEMENT

Excellent Lass, Ashwa Vedha, Shamrock, Mandarino and The Leader shine

Published - October 22, 2024 05:48 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Excellent Lass, Ashwa Vedha, Shamrock, Mandarino and The Leader shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 22).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1000m: Divine Art (Shinde) 1-9, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Super Marvella (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Bourbonaire (Suraj) 44. Pleased.

1000m: Dr Ash (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Ashwa Vedha (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Peyo (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

1600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-58, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. The Leader (P. Trevor), Aircraft (B. Paswan) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished six lengths behind.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Star Glory (Suraj) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out smartly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US