Excellent Lass, Ashwa Vedha, Shamrock, Mandarino and The Leader shine

Excellent Lass, Ashwa Vedha, Shamrock, Mandarino and The Leader shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: Divine Art (Shinde) 1-9, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Super Marvella (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Bourbonaire (Suraj) 44. Pleased.

1000m: Dr Ash (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Ashwa Vedha (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Peyo (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

1600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-58, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. The Leader (P. Trevor), Aircraft (B. Paswan) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished six lengths behind.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Star Glory (Suraj) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out smartly.