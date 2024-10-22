GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excellent Lass, Ashwa Vedha, Shamrock, Mandarino and The Leader shine

Published - October 22, 2024 05:48 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Excellent Lass, Ashwa Vedha, Shamrock, Mandarino and The Leader shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: Divine Art (Shinde) 1-9, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Super Marvella (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Bourbonaire (Suraj) 44. Pleased.

1000m: Dr Ash (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Ashwa Vedha (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Peyo (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

1600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-58, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. The Leader (P. Trevor), Aircraft (B. Paswan) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished six lengths behind.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Star Glory (Suraj) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out smartly.

Published - October 22, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.