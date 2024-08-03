Excellent Lass and African Gold tipped for season’s first two Classics

Rajesh Narredu’s ward Excellent Lass, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Fillies Championship Stakes (1,600m), while African Gold, who maintains form, may complete a hat-trick in the Colts Championship Stakes (1,600m), the stellar attraction of the first two Classic events of the season to be held here on Saturday (Aug 3). There will be no false rails.

1. GUINDY PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 12-45 p.m.: 1 Phoenix Surprise (4) Faizan Khan 62.5, 2. Blues Ballad (3) Sai Kiran 60.5, 3. Chiraag (7) P. Mani 59, 4. Recreator (5) G. Vivek 57, 5. Akasi (6) Arvind K 56, 6. Air Blast (2) Tauseef 55.5, 7. Meghann (1) Jagadeesh 55.5 and 8. Burning Arrow (8) Kiran Rai 54.5.

1. RECREATOR, 2. BLUES BALLAD, 3. AKASI

2. MALENAHALLI PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 1-15: 1. Springsteen (7) S.J. Moulin 62.5, 2. Tropical Mist (5) M. Naveen 62, 3. Benzema (6) Koshi K 61.5, 4. Estefania (8) Antony 59.5, 5. Loving Pearl (3) Dhanu S 59, 6. Striking Eyes (2) G. Vivek 58, 7. Master Of Courage (4) Arvind K 57.5 and 8. Superhero (1) Rayan 57.

1. ESTEFANIA, 2. STRIKING EYES, 3. LOVING PEARL

3. YOUNGSTERS PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 1-45: 1. Amazing Rules (13) Sandesh 60, 2. Step To Destiny (1) Faizan Khan 60, 3. Crimson Flame (2) S.J. Moulin 58.5, 4. The Grey Geranium (11) M. Naveen 58, 5. Magical Bay (12) Akshay K 57.5, 6. Southernaristocrat (8) Arshad 57.5, 7. The Golden Dream (9) Sai Kiran 57.5, 8. Selhurst Park (4) Dhanu S 55, 9. Super Bold (3) Rayan 53.5, 10. Avicena (5) Neeraj 51.5, 11. Double Scotch (6) R. Girish 51.5, 12. Empress Bella (10) Vinod Shinde 51 and 13. Mystical Air (7) G. Vivek 51.

1. AMAZING RULER, 2. AVICENA, 3. MAGICAL BAY

4. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-15: 1. Amazing Stride (9) Sandesh 56, 2. Mescalito (11) Akshay K 56, 3. Michiko (8) Arvind K 56, 4. Pursuit Of Wealth (6) Darshan 56, 5. Rock Bank (10) Dhanu S 56, 6. Storm Shadow (1) Suraj 56, 7. Verrazzano (5) Vinod Shinde 56, 8. Victor Hugo (3) G. Vivek 56, 9. Westlake (7) Antony 56, 10. Art Of Romance (2) Sai Kiran 54.5 and 11. Bowen (4) Tousif 54.5.

1. AMAZING STRIDE, 2. VICTOR HUGO, 3. STORM SHADOW

5. BRIG R.C.R HILL MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 2-45: 1. Maple Leaf (6) Tousif 60.5, 2. Macron (1) Arvind K 57.5, 3. Solo Prince (7) Darshan 56, 4. Indian Blues (5) Kiran Rai 55, 5. The Perfect Choice (2) Sai Kiran 53.5, 6. Southern Force (3) Neeraj 53, 7. Millbrook (4) Jagadeesh 52 and 8. Ultimate Striker (8) P. Siddaraju 50.5.

1. MACRON, 2. THE PERFECT CHOICE, 3. INDIAN BLUES

6. FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies, (Terms), 3-15: 1. Balmoral (2) Akshay K 56, 2. Del Aviz (7) G. Vivek 56, 3. Excellent Lass (5) Suraj 56, 4. Magnetic (8) Sandesh 56, 5. Masaki (6) Sai Kiran 56, 6. Nyx (3) J. Chinoy 56, 7. Scarlette Lady (4) Dhanu S 56 and 8. Tesorino (1) Antony 56.

1. EXCELLENT LASS, 2. MASAKI, 3. BALMORAL

7. STEWARDS CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 3-45: 1. Philosophy (1) Sandesh 60, 2. Prana (9) Suraj 59, 3. Ravishing Form (7) Antony 59, 4. Galahad (4) Akshay K 58, 5. English Bay (2) Rayan 57, 6. Vivaldo (5) G. Vivek 56, 7. Fondness Of You (6) P. Siddaraju 54.5, 8. Grizzly (3) Sai Kiran 52.5 and 9. Aralina (8) Neeraj 51.5.

1. GALAHAD, 2. ARALINA, 3. PRANA

8. COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o colts and geldings, (Terms), 4-15: 1. African Gold (3) Akshay K 56, 2. Casteel (4) Suraj 56, 3. Flight On (2) Sandesh 56, 4. Mandarino (1) Antony 56, 5. Mansa Musa (5) C. Umesh 56 and 6. Santissimo (6) G. Vivek 56.

1. AFRICAN GOLD, 2. SANTISSIMO

9. MARILINGAIAH MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-45: 1. Defence Counsel (5) S.K. Paswan 56, 2. Forever Royal (8) J. Chinoy 56, 3. Gismo (6) P. Mani 56, 4. Helios (11) Sandesh 56, 5. Straordinario (7) Neeraj 56, 6. Thutmose (12) Darshan 56, 7. Ananya (2) Koshi K 54.5, 8. Days Date (10) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 9. Divine Art (4) Suraj 54.5, 10. Havaska (1) Antony 54.5, 11. Jully (9) Arshad 54.5, 12. Loveisgod (13) Jagadeesh 54.5, 13. Martino (3) Sai Kiran 54.5 and 14. Mriga (14) Dhanu S 54.5.

1. DIVINE ART, 2. MARTINO, 3. HELIOS

10. RICHELIEU PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-15: 1. Breeze Bluster (7) Faizan Khan 62.5, 2. General Patton (2) Antony 61, 3. Lauterbrunnen (8) M. Rajesh K 59.5, 4. Altamonte (4) Vivek 58, 5. Dawn Rising (3) Arshad 54.5, 6. Debonair (5) Rayan 53, 7. Sling Shot (1) Koshi K 52.5 and 8. Embosom (6) Shreyas S 52.

1. GENERAL PATTON, 2. DEBONAIR, 3. BREEZE BLUSTER

Day’s best: AMAZING RULER

Double: GALAHAD — DIVINE ART

Jkt: 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7; (iii): 8, 9 and 10.

