Excellent Lass and African Gold ride to victory

Rajesh Narredu trained Excellent Lass (Suraj Narredu up) won the Fillies Championship Stakes, the first of two classic events of the season held here on Saturday (Aug 3). The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi and M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran.

In the second classic of the day the Parvati Byramji trained African Gold (Akshay Kumar up) claimed the Colts Championship Stakes. The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLp, So Blest Trading Co Pvt & Mr. Girish Mehta.

Jockey Suraj Narredu won four races on the day.

Suraj confidently kept his filly in third position till the bend before manoeuvring the mount from the outside on the home stretch. Excellent Lass responded well to the reminders, overtook leader Tesorino passing the 600m and won resolutely.

African Gold, who jumped out smartly, settled down to race a handy second or third till 600m, before Akshay Kumar, who rode confidently, made his move from the outside in the home stretch. The colt responded tremendously to the reminders, overtook the leader Flight On near 300m, and after a ding-dong duel managed to hold fast and pip Santissimo for a narrow win.

The results

1. GUINDY PLATE: AKASI (Arvind K) 1, Recreator (G. Vivek) 2, Phoenix Surprise (Faizan Khan) 3 and Air Blast (Tauseef) 4. 1-1/2, 3 and 3-3/4. 1m 14.68s. Rs. 71 (w), 18, 11 and 18 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 32, FP: 101, Q: 56, Trinella: 612, Exacta: 4,130. Favourite: Blues Ballad.

Owner: Mr. Ramesh R. Trainer: S. Inayathulla.

2. MALENAHALLI PLATE: STRIKING EYES (G. Vivek) 1, Loving Pearl (Dhanu S) 2, Estefania (Antony) 3 and Superhero (Rayan) 3. Not run: Master Of Courage. 3, 4-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 08.22s. Rs. 23 (w), 11, 12 and 11 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 67, FP: 117, Q: 54, Trinella: 144, Exacta: 475. Favourite: Estefania.

Owners: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda, Mr. V. Lokanath, Mr. Rakesh Kumar & Mr. Sharath M. Narayana. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

3. YOUNGSTERS PLATE: AMAZING RULER (Sandesh) 1, Mystical Air (G. Vivek) 2, Magical Bay (Akshay K) 3 and The Golden Dream (Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Selhurst Park. 3-1/2, 3-1/4 and 4-1/4. 1m 25.91s. Rs. 12 (w), 10, 21 and 15 (p), SHP: 61, THP: 33, FP: 114, Q: 87, Trinella: 209, Exacta: 1,355. Favourite: Amazing Ruler.

Owners: Mrs. Seema Kamlesh Shah & Mrs. Tasneem Hakim Lakdawala. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

4. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL CUP: STORM SHADOW (Suraj) 1, Victor Hugo (G. Vivek) 2, Art Of Romance (Sai Kiran) 3 and Mescalito (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Michiko. 1/2, 4-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 38.82s. Rs. 23 (w), 13, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 49, FP: 103, Q: 48, Trinella: 533, Exacta: 4,345. Favourite: Storm Shadow.

Owners: Mr. K. Harish Nayak, Mr. H.J. Balram, Mr. K. Manoj Kumar & Mr. Aniruddha Mehta. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. BRIG R.C.R HILL MEMORIAL CUP: INDIAN BLUES (Kiran Rai) 1, The Perfect Choice (Sai Kiran) 2, Macron (Arvind K) 3 and Southern Force (Neeraj) 4. 2-3/4, Snk and 2-1/4. 1m 12.96s. Rs. 26 (w), 14, 19 and 10 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 45, FP: 178, Q: 99, Trinella: 381, Exacta: 1,400. Favourite: Macron.

Owner: Mr. S.N. Harish. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

6. FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES: EXCELLENT LASS (Excellent Art - Remembrance Of You) Suraj 1, Magnetic (Multitude - Princewise) Sandesh 2, NYX (Dreamfield - Stimulate) J. Chinoy 3 and Del Aviz (Western Aristocrat - Waveband) G. Vivek 4. 5-1/2, 4-1/4 and 3. 1m 37.45s. Rs. 13 (w), 12, 16 and 26 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 58, FP: 79, Q: 80, Trinella: 909, Exacta: 2,776. Favourite: Excellent Lass.

Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi and M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. STEWARDS CUP: PRANA (Suraj) 1, Galahad (Akshay K) 2, Vivaldo (G. Vivek) 3 and Grizzly (Sai Kiran) 4. Snk, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 25.03s. Rs. 59 (w), 16, 13 and 21 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 42, FP: 141, Q; 86, Trinella: 907, Exacta: 5,023. Favourite: Galahad.

Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES: AFRICAN GOLD (Multidimensional - Botswana) Akshay K 1, Santissimo (Gusto - Beldon Hill) G. Vivek 2, Mandarino (Moonlight Magic - Mandara) Antony 3 and Flight On (Roderic O’connor - Angels Touch) Sandesh 4. Snk, 11 and 5-1/2. 1m 36.93s. Rs. 22 (w), 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 41, FP: 49, Q: 18, Trinella: 316, Exacta: 594. Favourite: Santissimo.

Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

9. MARILINGAIAH MEMORIAL CUP: DIVINE ART (Suraj) 1, Martino (Sai Kiran) 2, Mriga (Dhanu S) 3 and Gismo (P. Mani) 4. Not run: Defence Counsel, Jully and Loveisgod. 2-3/4, 2-3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m 07.26s. Rs. 15 (w), 12, 14 and 25 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 69, FP: 38, Q: 38, Trinella: 423, Exacta: 6,786. Favourite: Divine Art.

Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & Mr. Raghu S. Trainer: S. Narredu.

10. RICHELIEU PLATE: LAUTERBRUNNEN (M. Rajesh K) 1, General Patton (Antony) 2, Altamonte (Vivek) 3 and Sling Shot (Koshi K) 4. Hd, Snk and 3/4. 1m 14.64s. Rs. 29 (w), 13, 11 and 28 (p), SHP: 37, THP; 71, FP: 95, Q: 37, Trinella: 498, Exacta: 2,123. Favourite: General Patton.

Owners: Mrs. Sandhya Suman & Mr. Anil K. Joseph. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

Jackpot: Rs. 1,233 (252 tkts); Runner-up: 108 (1,236 tkts); Treble (i): 158 (53 tkts); (ii): 434 (19 tkts); (iii): 219 (61 tkts).