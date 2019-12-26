Excellent and Eclair excel

Excellent and Eclair excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o Flameoftheforest (Kamble), Odessa (Peter) 41. Former better.

800m: Patriots Day (Kaviraj) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Eclair (Pradeep), Mount Moriah (Vinod) 50.5, 600/38.5. Former beat the latter by five lengths. Hi Ho Silver (Sandesh), Red Fire (Vinod) 54, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. Mount Olympus (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Responded well. Thunder Clap (Nirmal) 53, 600/40. Urged.

1000m: Divine Glory (Zameer) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o Dharasana (V.Jodha), Divija (Sameer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Moriseiki (Sandesh), Lucky Luciano (Baria) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Monarchos (V. Jodha), Live By Night (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and they finished level.

1200m: Excellent (David Egan), Crosswinds (Pradeep) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Endeavour (Raghuveer), Melania (David Egan) and Wafy (Hamir) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Endeavour and Melania were level and finished five lengths ahead of Wafy. 2/y/os Hymn/Code Red (Baria), Varenar/Charmstone (Dashrath) 1-9, 600/41. Pair moved freely. 2/y/os Chancellor (Pradeep), Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod), Arazan/Miss Danehill (Rupesh) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Chancellor who finished six lengths in front was the pick. 2/y/os King O f Katvi (Raghuveer), Multistarrer (rb) and Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. They jumped out well and moved freely. 2/y/os Northern Lights (rb), Gravitas (Parmar) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy.