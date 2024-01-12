Exceed primed to deliver in C.M. Varma and B.M. Varma Memorial Million

January 12, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - BENGALURU:

Exceed, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the C.M. Varma and B.M. Varma Memorial Million (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (Jan 12). False rails (width about 8.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. ALAKNANDA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 pm: 1. Crimson Star (7) Jagadeesh 60.5, 2. Princess Jasmine (3) Darshan 60.5, 3. Raffles (5) Ram Nandan 60, 4. Bellissimo (4) Afsar Khan 58, 5. Pettes Love (2) M. Naveen 58, 6. Sacred Creator (6) Angad 58, 7. Infinite Spirit (1) Shreyas S 57, 8. The Intruder (9) R. Pradeep 54.5, 9. Marco Polo (8) G. Vivek 53.5 and 10. Star Citizen (10) Koshi K 52.

1. MARCO POLO, 2. RAFFLES, 3. STAR CITIZEN

2. ALAKNANDA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00: She’s A Lady (3) Antony 62.5, 2. Tankinika (10) Tousif 62.5, 3. Apollo Light (4) P. Siddaraju 62, 4. Sea Diamond (6) Ikram Ahmed 61.5, 5. Konichiwa (11) S. John 61, 6. Lady Godiva (7) Darshan 61, 7. Debonair (2) Saddam H 60.5, 8. Emeraldo (1) Mark 60.5, 9. Quevega (5) M. Rajesh K 59.5, 10. Way Of Life (8) R. Pradeep 59 and 11. Max Mueller (9) Shreyas S 54.

1. SHE’S A LADY, 2. APOLLO LIGHT, 3. KONICHIWA

3. ABBEY FALLS PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 6-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Super Kind (3) R. Pradeep 60, 2. Embosom (2) P. Siddaraju 57.5, 3. Ultimate Chance (6) Ram Nandan 57.5, 4. Southernaristocrat (8) G. Vivek 55.5, 5. Domina (10) Srinath 54.5, 6. Jersey Legend (7) Tousif 54, 7. Spirit Dancer (1) I. Chisty 54, 8. Dallas Drifter (9) Inayat 53.5, 9. Mega Success (4) Jagadeesh 53 and 10. Amazing Luck (5) P. Surya 51.

1. DOMINA, 2. DALLAS DRIFTER, 3. SPIRIT DANCER

4. JANUARY STAKES (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Aldila (7) S. John 61.5, 2. Isabelle (1) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 3. Lady Invictus (2) Tousif 58, 4. Sunway Lagoon (10) M. Naveen 58, 5. Vyasa (8) I. Chisty 55.5, 6. Glow In The Dark (3) Srinath 55, 7. Sea Jack (6) Koshi K 55, 8. Knotty In Blue (12) Jagadeesh 54.5, 9. Walvis Bay (4) G. Vivek 54.5, 10. Elizabeth Regina (5) P. Surya 53.5, 11. Golden Starlet (9) M. Rajesh K 53.5 and 12. Mystikos (11) Antony 53.

1. GLOW IN THE DARK, 2. ALDILA, 3. ISABELLE

5. ABBEY FALLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 6-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Striking Memory (7) P. Siddaraju 60, 2. Chisox (8) L.A. Rozario 59.5, 3. Schafenberg (10) Saddam H 58.5, 4. Remontoir (4) Ram Nandan 58, 5. Altamonte (5) Jagadeesh 56, 6. Singhsaab (1) G. Vivek 56, 7. Antilope (2) Antony 54.5, 8. Moving Ahead (6) Shreyas S 54, 9. Noble Ruler (3) Darshan 53.5 and 10. Eco Friendly (9) Tousif 51.5.

1. REMONTOIR, 2. CHISOX, 3. ANTILOPE

6. S.M. RAMAKRISHNA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 6-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Promise Kept (1) S. John 62, 2. Air Display (9) Inayat 59, 3. Devils Magic (7) Antony 59, 4. Golden Time (11) G. Vivek 59, 5. Acaster (6) Srinath 58.5, 6. Armory (4) Angad 56, 7. Southern Power (2) Salman Khan 56, 8. Four Wheel Drive (10) Ram Nandan 55.5, 9. Measure Of Time (3) L.A. Rozario 54.5, 10. Osiris (5) Afsar Khan 54.5, 11. Own Legacy (8) I. Chisty 54 and 12. Aherne (12) Darshan 52.5.

1. PROMISE KEPT, 2. GOLDEN TIME, 3. MEASURE OF TIME

7. C.M. VARMA AND B.M. VARMA MEMORIAL MILLION (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Exceed (5) Trevor 56, 2. Golden Light (8) I. Chisty 56, 3. Hyder (2) Saddam H 56, 4. Makoto (1) Antony 56, 5. Pericles (6) Darshan 56, 6. Art Of Romance (7) Srinath 54.5, 7. Mericle Beauty (3) G. Vivek 54.5 and 8. Super Bold (4) Arshad 54.5.

1. EXCEED, 2. MAKOTO, 3. ART OF ROMANCE

8. ABBEY FALLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 6-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Belvedere (1) Salman Khan 62.5, 2. Jokshan (3) M. Naveen 61.5, 3. Cash Out (2) R. Pradeep 61, 4. Silver Token (10) S. John 61, 5. Ultimate Striker (6) Darshan 60, 6. Cinco De Mayo (9) Antony 57.5, 7. Phoenix Surprise (4) Inayat 57.5, 8. Silver Swift (7) G. Vivek 57, 9. War Trail (8) Ikram Ahmed 54 and 10. Golden Gallery (5) P. Siddaraju 52.5.

1. JOKSHAN, 2. ULTIMATE STRIKER, 3. GOLDEN GALLERY

Day’s best: SHE’S A LADY

Double: DOMINA — GLOW IN THE DARK

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.

