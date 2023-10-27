ADVERTISEMENT

Evaldo, Run For The Sun, Elpenor and Amazing Attraction shine

October 27, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Evaldo, Run For The Sun, Elpenor and Amazing Attraction shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 27).

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Annie Oakley) (R. Ravi), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Choice House) (M. Naveen) 40. They strode out well.

1000m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Sassy (Darshan) 1-9, 600/39. Pleased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Moved well. Forseti (Mudassar) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Run For The Sun (Chetan K), Honest Desire (Akshay K) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Rieko (S. John), Makioto (Girish) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Real Happiness (Akshay K), Bharat (Chetan K) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Symi) (S. Shareef), Golden Legend (Mudassar) 1-14, 600/44.5. They finished level. Knotty Legend (Girish), Storm Shadow (B. Harish) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Sunlit Path (Rozario), Tankinika (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sun Salutation) (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They worked well.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Akshay K) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Elpenor (Akshay K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Evaldo (Girish) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A good display. Saigon (Darshan) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US